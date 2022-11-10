Electrotherapy Market Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 5.3%

Electrotherapy market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrotherapy market size was valued at $979.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,636.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Electrotherapy includes a range of treatments using electrical currents to reduce pain and improve blood circulation. It repairs tissues, strengthens muscles, and promotes bone growth, leading to improvement in physical functioning. Different types of electrotherapies such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, electrical muscle stimulation, percutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (PENS) and interferential current (IC) therapy are used to treat chronic pain.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Abbott Laboratories, AliMed, Colfax, ems physio ltd, HMS Medical system, Medtronic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Palex Medical SA, Zynex Medical, Skin Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15767

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global electrotherapy market share as the pandemic has stressed healthcare systems across the globe. Huge number of clinics & hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the COVID-19 patients. Most of the non-emergency and minor procedures got canceled or postponed during pandemic. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic caused disruption in consultation for diseases such as orthopedic disorders & diabetes, and for chronic pain. Thu, this factor restrained the demand for electrotherapy procedures as well as their devices. In addition, disruption in supply chain of medical devices due to lockdown rules hindered the market growth. Moreover, decline in the number of consultations of geriatric population, as geriatric population was more susceptible to COVID-19 infection attributed to restrain the growth of electrotherapy market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15767

On the basis of type, the market is classified into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, and others. Others segment include electrical muscle stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound and interferential current (IC) therapy. The transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the electrotherapy market forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis & diabetes, increase in number of product launch & approvals related to electrotherapy.

By application, the market is classified into pain management, anxiety & insomnia management, sports medicine, and others. Pain management segment is divided into back pain and neck pain. Others segment include veterinary pain management, aesthetics, and face lifting & toning. The pain management segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of back & neck pain and technological advancement related to pain management in healthcare sector.

As per end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and rehabilitation centers. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of hospitals, increase in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure, and rise in number of chronic diseases.

Region wise, North America accounted for a majority of the electrotherapy market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of product launch of electrotherapy device, rise in number of product approvals for electrotherapy technological advancement in the healthcare sector, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to growth in expenditure by government organizations to develop healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of electrotherapy industry that manufacture electrotherapy devices.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on type, the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• As per application, the pain management segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• According to region, North America garnered the largest market share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Dental Consumables Market

Equine Healthcare Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success.