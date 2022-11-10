Omega 3 Supplement Market Size to Hit $9.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The prioritization of health supplemented by being pro-active than re-active has been of key help to the Omega 3 Supplement Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Omega 3 Supplement Market size is estimated to reach $9.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Omega-3 fatty acids are mostly found in foods such as fish, flaxseeds, and various other forms of microbial processes. Moreover, the market is highly dependent on obtaining such fatty acids via dietary supplements. EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid), ALA (Alpha-Linoleic Acids) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are the three main omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, omega-3 supplements have medically proven to be highly effective to ramify various ailments. For example, it reduces the chances of ischemic strokes in people as the said supplement thins the blood, while reducing the plaque present in arteries. Furthermore, omega-3 supplements is given to people who are on chemoradiotherapy as medical research has proven that the consumption of such fatty acid can reduce or delay the tumor development in breast and prostates. The growing medical conditions around the globe fueled by the product’s medical capabilities and sedentary lifestyles would allow the Omega 3 Supplement Industry to grow in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America’s omega-3 supplement market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to heightened awareness pertaining to the availability of such supplements along with rising cases of various forms of diseases and irregular eating habits have been a key reason for market hold.

2. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a robust growth and expenditure within the dietary supplement industry owing to various forms of ailments.

3. The changing consumer trend for being pro-active than reactive for their health-immunogenicity and overall wellbeing supplemented by rising brand awareness has been of key market help. However, robust competition has narrowed down the profitability and scarring regulations have impeded the market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Omega 3 Supplement Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Plant-based Oil is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growing concern pertaining to the overall health. As reported by a company’s marketing manager, “younger adults are looking for supplements which are beneficial for them as well as for the environment”.

2. For example, Health Kart Fish Oil Capsule with Omega-3 costs INR 369, and brand is offering a steep discount of 47% on its MRP, thereby creating an opportunistic venue for market participants.

3. The Omega 3 Supplement market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 39% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to vast prevalence of diseases, which vary in nature.

4. Omega-3s are extremely rich in DHA, which are crucial for development of brain within infants. DHA accounts for 40% of the poly-unsaturated fatty acids and 60% in the retina of one’s eye. Hence, omega-3 supplementation has been of keen research area. Furthermore, supplements pertaining to omega-3 is often recommended to pregnant women, as it would result in high intelligence and lower chances of any behavioural challenge(s). Furthermore, Omega-3 has been a proven aid for heart health.

5. For example, Dr MOREPEN Omega 3 Fish Oil with a potency of 1250 mg DHA and 900 mg EPA is available for INR 675, at a deep discount of 32%. Whereas another brand is offering the same product with higher capsules, hence, increasing its offering while reducing the profitability curve. Additionally, sustainability has become a prime worry for industry as a major chunk of demand is fulfilled by Peruvian Fishes.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Omega 3 Supplement industry are -

1. Klaire Labs

2. National Enzyme Company

3. ProteoZymes

4. Metagenics

5. Douglas Labs

