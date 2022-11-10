According to CMi Global Renewable Energy Certificate Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 110.94Bn |2030

Custom Market Insights

The Renewable Energy Certificate Market was at US$ 13.62 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 110.94 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 27.2% | 2022-2030.

The Global Renewable Energy Certificate Market was estimated at USD 13.62 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 110.94 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 27.2% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Renewable Energy Certificate Market was estimated at USD 13.62 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 110.94 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 27.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18939

Renewable Energy Certificate Market: Overview

Renewable energy certificates, also known as renewable energy credits or green tags, are non-tangible and tradable energy commodities used as proof to determine that 1MW per hour of electricity was generated from a renewable energy source. For example, solar renewable energy certificates are obtained from solar energy power. The US represenU.S. the ultimate proof of the renewable energy certificate. There are two types of markets in the US for implU.S.enting RECs. The policy created the compliance market and currently exists in 29 US states. U.S.e other is voluntary markets used by most households and the corporate sector. The customers choose to purchase renewable power based on their preferences.

Renewable Energy Certificate Market: Growth Drivers

The increase in environmental awareness and the demand for renewable energy sources drive the global renewable energy certificate market across different regions. The accelerated development of green data centers and the regulated use of non-renewable sources are the reasons behind the growth of the energy certificate market. In addition, the policies created by the government that support cost-effective and sustainable resources drive market growth. For instance, the ubiquity of water streams, canals, and other water-based resources are used to develop multiple mini hydro power plants, which ultimately enhanced the energy certificate market.

Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/renewable-energy-certificate-market/

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Renewable Energy Certificate market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 27.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Renewable Energy Certificate market was valued at around USD 13.62 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 110.94 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Despite this awareness, there still needs to be proper understanding in underdeveloped regions. The need for more regulations and incomplete organizations across such areas can hamper the growth expected in the forecast period.

D) The rising investments and initiatives of the government and the private sector is expected to support market growth in the foreseeable future. The innovation of the micro hydro power plant, which can produce up to 100KW of electricity using the water stream, provides ample opportunities for renewable energy certificate market growth.

E) The renewable energy certificate is like a trademark representing that the energy used for electricity generation has been extracted from a renewable resource. Financing renewable energy projects for independent industries is a big challenge for the REC market development.



Press Release For Renewable Energy Certificate Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/renewable-energy-certificate-market/

Regional Landscape

Based on the region, the renewable energy certificate market is distributed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Based on revenue, North America dominated the global energy certificate market and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and Europe are projected to have increased market value in the forecast period. The government’s strict rules and implications can contribute to market growth across North America. Countries like US and CanaU.S. contribute to large market shares.

Europe’s global energy certificate market is expected to proliferate during the forecast period. The flourishing demand for green energy and multiple investments that implicate sustainable development across Europe can be considered the leading cause for the fastest energy certificate market growth.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18939

Key Players

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Green-e Energy

Environmental Tracking Network of North America

Western Area Power Administration

General Services Administration

U.S. EnviroU.S.t Protection Agency

Defense Logistics Agency Energy

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18939

The Renewable Energy Certificate Market is segmented as follows:

By Energy Type

Solar power energy

Wind power energy

Hydroelectric power energy

Gas power energy

By Capacity

0-1,000 KWH

1,100-5000 KWH

5000+ KWH

By End-Use

Compliance

Voluntary

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18939

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Global Triclosan Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/triclosan-market/

Global Master Data Management Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/master-data-management-market/

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pharmaceutical-glass-ampoules-market/

Global Silicone Tape Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/silicone-tape-market/

Global PUR Adhesive in Electronics Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pur-adhesive-in-electronics-market/

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18939

Contact Us