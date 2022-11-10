STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE CONVICTION OF PETER GERARD SCULLY

The conviction of pedophile Peter Gerard Scully, along with his cohorts, is a victory for the many child victims and victim-survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation.

We also laud our brave law enforcers who first captured Scully and his co-accused to hold them to account.

This is a warning to all Filipino and foreign perpetrators of OSAEC and human trafficking that tjustice will catch up w/ you. You will all be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Our fight against human trafficking and OSAEC is only becoming more complex due to the nature of digital platforms. Perpetrators have exploited the interconnectedness of our world. Scully himself recorded and uploaded his exploitative materials online, while sadly being aided and abetted by locals.

But this case only highlights the the importance of implementing the recently passed Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Law and supporting the Expanded Anti Trafficking Act of 2022.

The Anti-OSAEC Law, which I authored, imposes additional duties on internet service providers, social media networks and online financial intermediaries and requires them to be more proactive in preventing and reporting OSAEC cases, including those perpetrated by criminals acting anonymously.

Meanwhile, the Expanded Anti Trafficking Act of 2022, which I sponsored empowers our enforcers to be more agile in surveillance and entrapment operations.

Child abuse, human trafficking, and all its permutations, will never be tolerated in the Philippines. Let's continue to work together to guarantee that every Filipino child grows up in a safe community.