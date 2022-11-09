Inslee to attend COP27, will highlight continued urgency and importance of subnational leadership in climate action

Gov. Jay Inslee will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

The conference is happening at a particularly critical point in time. Scientists say the planet has reached “code red” with several climate indicators reaching record extremes ranging from heat-related deaths to drought-related malnutrition.

Inslee has established Washington state as a global leader of subnational governments dedicated to climate action. He co-founded the bipartisan U.S. Climate Alliance and international Ocean Acidification Alliance, and helps lead America Is All In, the Pacific Coast Collaborative and global Under2 Coalition.

In recent years, Washington state has adopted a suite of aggressive policies to transition to 100% clean power, decarbonize buildings and transportation, and establish a new cap-and-invest program. Just last week, Washington state became the first and only state in the nation to require heat pumps in all new buildings, including homes and apartments. State leaders have emphasized environmental justice and worker standards in new policies and investments.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration successfully passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant federal legislation to date that addresses climate change. The U.S. generates an estimated 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, meaning any significant global progress will require bold U.S. action. The IRA aims to reduce U.S. emissions 40% by 2030. America Is All In issued a report yesterday showing the IRA will empower states and local jurisdictions to take the U.S. beyond 50% emission reductions by 2030.

Inslee’s itinerary will include press conferences, panel discussions, and roundtables with various organizations including the U.S. Green Buildings Council, The Climate Registry, Transportation Decarbonization Alliance, Ocean Acidification Alliance, and Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance. The governor’s itinerary also includes bilateral meetings with countries and subnationals such as New Zealand and Quebec.

Inslee’s priority is promoting the importance of federal-state coordination and state efforts to implement the Inflation Reduction Act.

This will be the third COP Inslee has attended. His attendance is financed in part with the support of The Climate Registry.