NBA G League coach Jimmy Alapag, Actress LJ Moreno sign with Gushcloud for US-Philippines representation
We’re thrilled to be part of the Gushcloud family. We started our family channel to share our adventures and to be given the opportunity to work with Gushcloud is definitely a game changer for us”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBA G League coach and former Filipino professional basketball player Jimmy Alapag, and actress-entrepreneur LJ Moreno recently signed an exclusive deal with Gushcloud International to grow their digital platforms.
— Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno
The global technology-driven creator and entertainment company will collaborate with the Alapag family for representation in the United States and the Philippines. Gushcloud will also provide content production and channel management support for their Alapag Family Fun YouTube channel, showcasing their daily life as parents to Ian Maximus, Keona Skye, and Calen Asher.
“We’re thrilled to be part of the Gushcloud family. We started our family channel to share our adventures and to be given the opportunity to work with Gushcloud in the US and Philippines is definitely a game changer for us. We can’t wait to create more content and hopefully, bring inspiration and joy to more people,” said the Alapags.
The two-time Philippine Basketball Association Finals MVP and actress-turned-entrepreneur started their family YouTube channel four years ago to document their milestones, including family celebrations, their move to the United States, and updates on their growing family. Currently, they have almost 200,000 subscribers with close to 20 million views.
“At Gushcloud, we have always believed in creating tomorrow’s positive influence. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome Jimmy, LJ, and the rest of the Alapag family to our network of talents. Their content brings a lot of joy and inspiration to many people and we’re excited to grow their digital presence in the US and in the Philippines,” said Jared Kong, Country Director of Gushcloud US.
“With Jimmy and LJ having a loyal fan base here in the Philippines, we look to continue to connect them to more fans and brands within the country. By allowing their fans both new and old, a glimpse into their new life in the United States, this allows us to truly show the different facets of their journey as individuals and as a family. Very excited to have the Alapag Family be part of Gushcloud, and to continue to create a positive influence that they strongly demonstrate as parents, and impactful personalities,” added Jamie Paraso, Country Director of Gushcloud Philippines.
To follow their family adventures, subscribe to the Alapag Family Fun YouTube Channel, follow Alapag Family Fun on Facebook, and @jalapag3, @thelollicakechic, @alapagboys, and @keonaskyealapag on Instagram. To know more about Gushcloud International, visit www.gushcloud.com.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
