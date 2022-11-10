U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Return from Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia

U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking yesterday returned from travel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he met with Emirati, Saudi, Yemeni, and other international senior officials, including representatives from P5 and other current and incoming UN Security Council Member States. These meetings highlighted the continued strong regional and international consensus around UN-led peace efforts and the urgent need for an inclusive Yemeni-led political process to durably resolve the conflict. Regional and international partners also condemned the recent Houthi attacks and threats against international maritime shipping. Such attacks are not only a provocation against the entire international community, but they also deprive Yemenis across the country of much-needed resources. Decisions on how Yemen’s natural resources are shared and used should be decided through dialogue between all Yemenis. Such dialogue will expand the benefits enjoyed by all Yemenis, while violence and threats will only bring more suffering.