Truist Banking App Ranking Score Dips As U.S. Bank Holds Firm In Number 1 Spot

The Truist Banking App Engaged Customer Score™ took another dip in October, further entrenching its bottom-place status in the Tier 1 Banking App Rankings.
The issues impacting PNC & Truist continue to reinforce the need to be laser-focused on overcoming core functionality issues that impact the overall experience of customers when using the app”UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truist Banking App Engaged Customer Score™ has taken another dip from 3.84 in Sept to 3.44 in October, further entrenching its bottom-place status in the Tier 1 Banking App Rankings. This performance dip has also led to a drop from 26th at the end of Q3 to 30th in October in the Global ECS Banking App Index tracked by Touchpoint Group.
— Glenn Marvin - C.R.O. Touchpoint Group
Customer feedback in the Android and Apple App Stores highlights issues with the in-app check deposit functionality, with the current version having 9.6% of customers commenting on this function - complaining about issues with this feature. This is dragging down the overall ratings and ranking of the Truist App.
Meanwhile, US Bank, with an ECS of 4.8 out of 5 continues to shine and has solidified its position as the number one banking app globally based on the unsolicited public customer feedback that makes up the Engaged Customer Score ratings.
The PNC banking app is ranked third out of the Tier 1 banks, and while the Zelle payment feature is generally very well-rated, there are a number of issues customers have highlighted around P2P payments, navigation issues, and general functionality that are negatively impacting their score and ranking.
Glenn Marvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Touchpoint Group, states, “The issues impacting PNC and Truist continue to reinforce the need for banks to be laser-focused on overcoming core functionality issues that impact the overall experience of customers when using the app. If customers are experiencing problems with basic features and functions as simple as logging in, the app crashing, or inability to undertake critical functions such as making payments or depositing cheques, then all the work banks are doing to try and create new features are never given the ability to shine”
While the Truist Engaged Customer Score is the only one of the Tier 1 Banks under 4.0, the recent turnaround of Huntington moving from last to first place in rankings in the Regional Bank category affirms the dramatic impact reducing customer pain points in core functionality can have, and there is a good opportunity for Truist to capitalize on this in the next update.
Touchpoint Group processes customer feedback data captured using internal customer experience platforms and public review sources. Data is updated daily, with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive leaders to benchmark performance by category and against the best in banking app performance.
Touchpoint Group is a customer intelligence company utilizing advanced AI and natural language understanding in its proprietary analytics software to analyze over a million banking app reviews yearly in their global ECS index.
