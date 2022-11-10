Go on a "turkey trot" Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 at MDC's Shoal Creek Center

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Getting ready for Thanksgiving doesn’t have to only be about preparing large meals and planning early Christmas shopping trips. It’s also a great time to get outdoors to enjoy nature and get some exercise.

People can add some outdoors enjoyment to their Thanksgiving week on Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Discover Nature: Fall Turkey Trot.” On both days, these programs will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin.

Register for the Nov. 19 event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188054

Register for the Nov. 22 event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188056

At the Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 programs, MDC naturalists will lead participants on a mile walk along the trails around the Shoal Creek Center. Naturalists will discuss the seasonal changes that are taking place in the area and how local wildlife are adapting to these changes. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and should dress for the weather. These programs are open to all ages.

Though these programs are free, registration is required to participate. Use the links above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.