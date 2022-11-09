Submit Release
Attorney General’s Office Investigating Vehicle Crash Resulting in the Death of a Vehicle Occupant in Old Bridge Following Pursuit by Police

Old Bridge, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred during a police pursuit. The crash occurred on November 9, 2022, after one Marlboro Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle in connection with a criminal investigation of an attempted car theft from a residence that occurred in Marlboro, Monmouth County. The vehicle being pursued struck unrelated civilian vehicles, resulting in one occupant’s death and injury to three other vehicle occupants. The identities of the decedent and the other individuals are not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South in Old Bridge, NJ shortly after 2:14 a.m.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

