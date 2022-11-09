Opening of the building of the military unit 3505 of the Department of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, November 9 - On November 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, put in commission the building of military unit 3505 of the Department of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and got acquainted with the living conditions of military personnel.

The building consists of three floors, and conditions have been created for the service of officers and soldiers in accordance with the requirements. On the first floor there are offices for officers, a medical point, on the second and third floors there is a dormitory, a bathroom, a library and a meeting hall. A kitchen with 160 seats, modern sports hall and ground, a line-up area and other necessary infrastructure have been built in the territory of the military unit.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the created conditions and guided the officers and soldiers to serve faithfully for the benefit of the state and the nation and to protect the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the years of independence, with the initiative and special attention of Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, the material and technical base of the Armed Forces has been improved, and the officers and soldiers are constantly supported.

The result is that today the brave youth of the nation are ready to defend the Motherland and proudly contribute to the peace and stability of the nation.

The aim and mission of the officers of the military unit 3505 of the Department of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan is to strengthen the combat potential of the Internal Forces related to ensuring security, protecting public order, safeguarding special important state facilities, fighting against terrorism, illegal drug trafficking and other organized crimes posing threats to the safety of society.

Such continuous support and care and the complicated political situation of the countries of the world urges the employees of the military institutions, who have the great responsibility of protecting the Motherland and ensuring the peace of the people, to be more responsible than ever in the performance of this mission.

After visiting the building of the military unit, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, in a solemn ceremony, presented the commander of the special purpose battalion of the 3505 military unit of the Department of Military Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the battle flag as a symbol of the military unit, honor, courage, bravery and loyalty to the military oath and honest service to the homeland.

Here, after the performance of the national anthem, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon took part in the military parade and delivered a speech.

At the beginning of the speech, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, on the eve of the celebration of the establishment of the police of Tajikistan, that is, the professional holiday of the employees of the internal affairs bodies, sincerely congratulated all police officers, military personnel of the internal forces and veterans, and wished health and peace to their families, as well as every success in their honorable activities.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the achievement of state independence started a new era in the history of the Tajik militia and created conditions for the employees of this institution to protect this most valuable gift of the life of the state nation, i.e. independence and freedom, to proudly fulfill their sacred and vital duty.

The President of the country expressed his satisfaction that the employees of the internal affairs bodies of the independent Tajikistan from the first days of their work to this day together with other law enforcement agencies and military structures are serving faithfully and valiantly to ensure stability and tranquility, safeguard public order, the rule of law, fight against crime and prevent any law violations.

The internal affairs bodies, especially in the first years of independence, had a very difficult responsibility - protecting the rights and interests of the people, protecting property, ensuring peace and order, and fighting against criminal groups, and they proudly fulfilled their responsibility.

In connection with the modern threats and dangers to the security of the country, the personnel of the military structures, law enforcement agencies, including the internal affairs authorities, are obliged to be always alert and ready in the fight against the mentioned threats and dangers and attempts to disturb the normal situation of the society, and in this process to to give serious and permanent attention to the issue of improving their professional skills.

It was emphasized that the state and the Government of Tajikistan always pay particular attention to strengthening the material and technical foundations of this prestigious structure, recruiting highly qualified and loyal employees to the service, and improving the living and working conditions of the personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Government of the country has built and put into use 400 new structures and buildings for internal affairs bodies.

Internal Troops are one of the key structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and their contribution to ensuring public order, combating crime and other factors disturbing the peaceful life of the people is significant.

Internal Troops were established as the first military structure of the Republic of Tajikistan after gaining state independence in extremely difficult and complicated conditions.

During the difficult years of internal conflicts and imposed civil war, the officers and soldiers of the Internal Troops faithfully fulfilled their patriotic duty and showed a high level of professional and military skills.

Even today, the personnel of the Internal Troops perform their service and combat tasks with high professional skills and display themselves as a reliable organization resistant to problems and difficulties.

The contribution of the Internal Troops to the strengthening of the security of the state border is also significant in the performance of daily service tasks, and they are making a valuable contribution to the protection of the state border in cooperation with the Border Troops.

It was stressed that special attention should be paid to the tempering of patriotism and regular improvement of military training and skills of officers and soldiers.

In conclusion, President Emomali Rahmon emphasized with confidence that the loyal children of the Motherland will contribute to the realization of this noble goal.

"I do believe in the strength, courage, valor and loyalty of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the country, employees of law enforcement agencies and other military structures, including the Internal Troops, to the state, nation and our holy land,"- said the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

After the speech of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon a military parade started on the occasion of the Day of the Tajik militia by order of the commander of the parade.

Employees of departments and divisions, services, units of the Internal Forces and other constituent structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took part in the military parade.