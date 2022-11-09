Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Congratulates Governor-Elect Jim Pillen

NEBRASKA, November 9 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Congratulates Governor-Elect Jim Pillen

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the election of Jim Pillen as the State of Nebraska’s 41st Governor.

 

“Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition.  Having a regular opportunity to elect our leaders is one of the many blessings of American citizenship.  Thank you to the Secretary of State’s Office for your hard work to oversee the election, to the many Nebraskans who volunteered as poll workers, and to everyone who exercised their right to vote.” 

 

As specified in Nebraska’s State Constitution, Article XVII-5, Governor-Elect Jim Pillen will take office on January 5, 2023. 

