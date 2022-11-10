Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of RBA, AKUS, AVEO, and CLR

/EIN News/ --

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IAA, Inc. to RBA for $10.00 per share in cash and 0.5804 shares of RBA common stock for each share of IAA common stock.

If you are an RBA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AKUS to Eli Lilly and Company. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, AKUS shareholders would receive $12.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 in cash (if certain conditions are met).

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AVEO to LG Chem, Ltd. for $15.00 per share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLR to Omega Acquisition, Inc., an entity owned by CLR’s founder, Harold G. Hamm, for $74.28 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com