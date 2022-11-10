Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of VLDR, OUST, LFG, and IAA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VLDR and Ouster, Inc., whereby each share of VLDR will be exchanged for 0.8204 shares of Ouster.

If you are a VLDR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OUST and Velodyne Lidar, Inc., whereby each share of Velodyne Lidar will be exchanged for 0.8204 shares of OUST

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LFG to BP plc for approximately $26.00 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IAA to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock for each share of IAA common stock.

