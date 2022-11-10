Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of AIMC, AGFS, USER, and PEBO

/EIN News/ --

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AIMC to Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62.00 per share.

If you are an AIMC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AGFS to Paine Schwartz Partners for $3.00 per share in cash.

If you are an AGFS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of USER to Thoma Bravo for $7.50 per share.

If you are a USER investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PEBO and Limestone Bancorp, Inc. whereby Limestone shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of PEBO common stock for each share of Limestone common stock.

If you are a PEBO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com