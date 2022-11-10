Tribe Fitness Announces the Transiton to Zoom's Video SDK for Embedded Video-Based Chat within the Tribe Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribe, a virtual fitness platform for local studios and gyms, today announced its successful transition to Zoom’s Video SDK for embedded video-based chat within the Tribe applications. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is the market leader in virtual meetings technology, with 70% of the Fortune 100 choosing Zoom.
Tribe first demonstrated its new apps powered by Zoom’s video technology at Zoomtopia in the Build with the Video SDK, Zoom’s Core Technology session. Tribe’s software fuses the performance, reliability and video quality of Zoom with features designed for online fitness classes - such as wearable integrations, leaderboards, timelines, and media clips.
Through Zoom’s Developer Platform, companies like Tribe are able to use Zoom’s technology with the support and expertise of the Zoom team at their fingertips, enabling them to create exciting new video-based experiences for their customers.
“We’re excited to see software vendors like Tribe embedding Zoom’s Video SDK to serve their customers better,” said Steven Li, Head of ISVs at Zoom. “Fitness and wellness studios and gyms can now deliver powerful video-based services to their members using Zoom’s technology and interactive features through Tribe’s apps.”
“Zoom’s technology for embedded video-based chat is superior to all the alternatives we tested,” said Justin Marston, Tribe CEO. “It’s just a far more robust and mature platform, and the performance is better across the board, which is why Zoom is the clear market leader in video-based chat today.”
About Tribe
Founded in 2020, Tribe is the market leader in interactive, virtual fitness for studios and gyms. Tribe was first to bring broad wearable support to local fitness and is now doing the same for connected fitness. Tribe provides the entire platform a local studio needs for successful digital operations - including an interactive streaming experience for members, coach dashboards, studio production automation, consulting, and technical support as a service. Visit tribe.fitness
Andy Pinter
Tribe first demonstrated its new apps powered by Zoom’s video technology at Zoomtopia in the Build with the Video SDK, Zoom’s Core Technology session. Tribe’s software fuses the performance, reliability and video quality of Zoom with features designed for online fitness classes - such as wearable integrations, leaderboards, timelines, and media clips.
Through Zoom’s Developer Platform, companies like Tribe are able to use Zoom’s technology with the support and expertise of the Zoom team at their fingertips, enabling them to create exciting new video-based experiences for their customers.
“We’re excited to see software vendors like Tribe embedding Zoom’s Video SDK to serve their customers better,” said Steven Li, Head of ISVs at Zoom. “Fitness and wellness studios and gyms can now deliver powerful video-based services to their members using Zoom’s technology and interactive features through Tribe’s apps.”
“Zoom’s technology for embedded video-based chat is superior to all the alternatives we tested,” said Justin Marston, Tribe CEO. “It’s just a far more robust and mature platform, and the performance is better across the board, which is why Zoom is the clear market leader in video-based chat today.”
About Tribe
Founded in 2020, Tribe is the market leader in interactive, virtual fitness for studios and gyms. Tribe was first to bring broad wearable support to local fitness and is now doing the same for connected fitness. Tribe provides the entire platform a local studio needs for successful digital operations - including an interactive streaming experience for members, coach dashboards, studio production automation, consulting, and technical support as a service. Visit tribe.fitness
Andy Pinter
Tribe Fitness Inc.
+1 512-925-0529
email us here