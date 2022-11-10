Two Nationally-Recognized Nutritionists Offer Their Favorite Tips for Making the Holidays Healthier for You & Your Pets

Cucumber Canapes Topped with Peanut Butter for Dogs

Discover five ways to make your pups or kitties feel included in your festivities from Thanksgiving through the New Year

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are a time of celebration filled with good food, family, and fun; unfortunately, they’re not always kind to our health. Luckily, Peterra Kitchen, a new plant-forward pet food company, is sharing some of their favorite ideas for how to have a better-for-you holiday that’s still festive for both you and your pets.

The co-founders of Peterra Kitchen, Keri Gans and Jackie Newgent, are both registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) with years of nutrition expertise – Newgent is also a classically-trained chef. They just launched two innovative, 100-percent organic certified baking mixes for dogs and cats that can be a perfect part of your holiday plans.

Top healthy holiday tips for you and your furry four-legged children:

(1) Enjoy plant-izers. Plants offer fiber and can be gut friendly. For instance, make plant-based appetizers for all, such as English cucumber canapes – cucumber slices topped with hummus for humans, peanut butter for dogs, or canned salmon or pumpkin for cats.

(2) Do forkless desserts. Make a platter of holiday-friendly treats for you and your pets. For you, surprisingly cookies can be great since they’re already individually portioned (no fork required!). For pets, simply bake Peterra Kitchen Thumbprint Cookies Baking Mix for Dogs and Peterra Kitchen Botanical Bark Baking Mix for Cats, and serve as treats or meal mix-ins.

(3) Cheers with benefits. Stay hydrated while enjoying alcoholic beverages, like sipping rosemary-infused water (to punch up antioxidants) between cocktails or other adult beverages. Serve your pet a fresh bowl of the same holiday-inspired water. Of course, keep dogs and cats away from alcohol (unless they show valid ID).

(4) Play more. As tempted as you to cuddle on the couch with your pups or kitties after your holiday feasts, get outside to play your dog’s favorite game of catch. Pickleball anyone? And get a new holiday toy (or make your own from crumbled up gift wrap) for your cat that you can have fun with together.

(5) Chill out. Here’s where cuddling with your pet can be especially helpful during the hectic holiday season. Adequate rest is important to keep our immune system healthy. Our four-legged children also need rest, especially with all of the potentially anxiety-provoking activities. It may help they’re immune health, too.

From November 15, 2022 to January 1, 2023, use code “HOLIDAY15” for 15-percent off at peterrakitchen.com. Gift cards are also available.

More About Peterra Kitchen

Peterra Kitchen, LLC, is a women-owned, plant-forward pet food company based in Brooklyn, New York, that specializes in nourishment, sustainability, and fun. They consider pets as family who deserve the best that nature provides. Their chef-crafted products help furry “kids” thrive while shrinking their climate paw print. Peterra Kitchen’s mission is to create products that are loved by pets and kind to the planet, while giving back to organizations that support healthy animals and a healthy planet. For more, visit https://peterrakitchen.com and @peterrakitchen on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.