Complimentary Live Webinar “SOAR WITH SELF-CARE: Refuel Your Wellbeing” Offered December 7

Free interactive workshop on Dec. 7 designed to help participants prevent burnout and learn simple methods of self-care.

— Pat Tucker, AHP Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone experiencing burnout is invited to attend a complimentary 1.5-hour self-care virtual workshop, “Soar with Self-Care: Refuel Your Wellbeing." This event will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CT. Registration is now open. The event has limited capacity to allow for personal interaction, so registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) is hosting the webinar, which is led by three behavioral health professionals—two licensed therapists and an expert in mental health and diversity, equity, and inclusion—who are all subject matter experts in emotional wellbeing and self-care.

“Many employees across the nation report burnout, anxiety, hypervigilance, and worries about their health and the health of their families and clients,” explains Tara Fischer, senior AHP Program Manager and licensed social worker. “In response, we are providing self-care help that costs them nothing.”

This interactive webinar is designed to help participants prevent burnout. Participants will learn about and practice some simple self-care approaches and strategies for feeling centered, replenished, and joyful.

“This training helps people discover ways to ensure their own physical and emotional well-being,” says Pat Tucker, AHP Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “We offer this at no charge to ensure anyone can participate and bolster their wellbeing.”

This "Soar with Self-care" workshop offers participants the chance to

• Self-assess what depletes them and prioritize what refuels them
• Create self-care routines that balance the many moving parts of their lives
• Recognize what to say "no" to so they can maintain a self-care routine

This training is provided by Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. and supported wholly or in part through an emergency COVID-19 grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (FG-000268).

For more than 35 years, AHP has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance, and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.

Sarah Farmer
Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP)
+1 508-308-0624
