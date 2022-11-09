Existing Multi-Unit Freshii Franchisee Signs Agreement to Develop 6 More Restaurants in New Jersey

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (“Freshii”, the “Company” or “we”), today announced it has entered into a new multi-unit agreement with brothers, Greg and Ryan Lahr, for the planned development of six new restaurant locations over the next five years in New Jersey, US. This deal brings the brothers’ total Freshii restaurants, both open and under agreement to develop, to eight, including an upcoming flagship restaurant opening in Newark, New Jersey, across from the Prudential Center, scheduled to open this upcoming winter.



“We’re very excited to expand our presence in New Jersey. We believe that developing these new restaurants presents a great opportunity to bring Freshii offerings to a large customer base and to strengthen the Freshii brand in the northeast United States,” says Adam Corrin, Chief Growth Officer of Freshii. “Greg and Ryan are proven operators and dedicated Freshii franchisees. With their deep knowledge of the Freshii system and the New Jersey market, we are confident in their ability to take on this multi-unit business, and are excited to take this next step with both of them.” Corrin added.

“We opened our first Freshii restaurant in 2019, and since then have watched as the brand has developed its omnichannel presence while continuing to bring its leading better-for-your QSR offerings to customers. Our relationship with the Freshii team has convinced us that we can do more together as we take these steps to further build out the New Jersey market,” says Greg Lahr. “Freshii’s support for its franchise system, including over the past few years of pandemic challenges, has been incredibly important to our operations. Its evolving technology and continued menu innovation have allowed us to meet the needs of today’s health and wellness focused customers, and we are confident will continue to do so as we expand,” added Ryan Lahr.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable.

With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant business caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii’s CPG offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s majority interest in health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to 331 franchised restaurant locations across North America, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and added Natura Market to its business lines. With the Company’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and directly from home.

