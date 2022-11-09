The second High-Level Meeting of the U.S.-France Bilateral Clean Energy Partnership was held in Washington, D.C., co-chaired by the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of State, France’s Ministry for the Energy Transition, and France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. This Partnership aims to address: (i) energy policy, technology, and innovation; and (ii) diplomatic efforts to accelerate energy transitions and achieve climate objectives.

The meeting convened at an unprecedented time for global energy markets as governments, industry, and stakeholders seek to address global challenges. Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine and weaponization of energy has caused untold suffering for Ukraine as well as economic pain throughout the world. Faced with a rapidly transforming energy landscape, the co-chairs underscored the deep and enduring relationship between the United States and France and continued close partnership on bilateral energy and climate priorities.

The co-chairs endorsed several bilateral opportunities for collaborations that form the basis of the U.S.-France Bilateral Clean Energy Partnership Roadmap. Further, the co-chairs expressed their joint determination to further enhance coordination and deepen cooperation on civil nuclear energy and decided to set up a nuclear energy small group within the framework of the Partnership. They also decided to continue discussion on energy security including LNG supply. The co-chairs look forward to working together closely on the clean energy transition – the singular long-term solution for our countries’ energy security.

Additionally, the co-chairs welcomed a 10-year agreement to extend cooperation under the Agreement for Cooperation in Low Carbon Energy Technologies between the U.S. Department of Energy and the Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux Énergies alternatives français.

The co-chairs noted the upcoming State Visit to the United States by President Emmanuel Macron of France. This will be France’s first State Visit of the Biden Administration.

The United States and France share an opportunity and commitment to tackle the challenges surrounding energy security and transition. The determination of our two countries to prioritize clean energy research, development, demonstration, and deployment aims to speed the global transition to a cleaner and a more secure energy future.