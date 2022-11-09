Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 207,678 $ 118,881 75% $ 548,334 $ 296,947 85% Operating income (loss) 21,622 6,415 237% 33,738 (3,093) nm EBITDA (1) 42,335 27,015 57% 95,448 63,448 50% Cashflow 41,078 26,253 56% 92,205 58,047 59% Net income (loss) 17,163 4,279 301% 25,735 (1,464) nm Attributable to shareholders 17,179 4,278 302% 25,764 (1,409) nm Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.98 $ 0.60 63% $ 2.21 $ 1.41 57% Cashflow $ 0.95 $ 0.58 64% $ 2.14 $ 1.29 66% Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.40 $ 0.09 344% $ 0.60 $ (0.03) nm Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 42,339 44,921 (6%) 42,367 44,737 (5%) Diluted 43,090 45,164 (5%) 43,142 44,965 (4%) September 30 December 31 Financial Position at 2022 2021 Change Total Assets $ 897,084 $ 813,522 10% Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 155,429 196,007 (21%) Working Capital (2) 129,354 137,304 (6%) Net Debt (3) 26,075 58,703 (56%) Shareholders’ Equity 515,540 493,437 4% Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release. “nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 reflect continued improvement of North American and Australian industry conditions that were underpinned by relatively strong commodity prices. Despite extended wet weather conditions in Australia that hampered field operations, Total Energy’s third quarter represents the highest quarterly EBITDA, cashflow and net income results achieved in the Company’s 26 year history as well as the fifth consecutive profitable quarter since the collapse in oil prices in April of 2020. The Company did not receive any COVID-19 relief funds during the quarter as compared to $4.5 million received in the third quarter of 2021.



Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 73,976 $ 43,334 71% $ 183,478 $ 97,645 88% EBITDA (1) $ 21,777 $ 11,392 91% $ 42,026 $ 22,368 88% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 29% 26% 12% 23% 23% - Operating days(2) 3,097 2,221 39% 7,885 4,994 58% Canada 2,041 1,318 55% 4,675 2,965 58% United States 648 610 6% 2,045 1,378 48% Australia 408 293 39% 1,165 651 79% Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 23,886 $ 19,511 22% $ 23,269 $ 19,552 19% Canada 22,655 16,187 40% 21,560 16,180 33% United States 26,370 19,269 37% 24,067 19,144 26% Australia 26,100 34,969 (25%) 28,729 35,774 (20%) Utilization 35% 25% 40% 30% 19% 58% Canada 29% 19% 53% 22% 14% 57% United States 54% 51% 6% 58% 39% 49% Australia 89% 64% 39% 85% 48% 77% Rigs, average for period 95 95 - 95 97 (2%) Canada 77 77 - 77 79 (3%) United States 13 13 - 13 13 - Australia 5 5 - 5 5 - (1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release. (2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

North American drilling activity continued to recover during the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same periods in 2021. A recovery in activity and pricing drove a significant year over year improvement in Canadian third quarter financial performance. In the U.S., increased day rates and modestly higher year over year third quarter utilization contributed to increased revenue and operating income. In Australia, results improved in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 with two drilling rigs having returned to service in 2021 following necessary recertification and upgrades. The CDS segment’s third quarter EBITDA margin increased 12% on a year over year basis with increased pricing offsetting the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.



Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 18,070 $ 12,313 47% $ 46,911 $ 26,101 80% EBITDA (1) $ 8,097 $ 4,638 75% $ 17,190 $ 9,928 73% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 45% 38% 18% 37% 38% (3%) Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 11,283 $ 9,452 19% $ 31,075 $ 26,023 19% Pieces of rental equipment 9,450 9,410 - 9,450 9,410 - Canada 8,560 8,567 - 8,560 8,567 - United States 890 843 6% 890 843 6% Rental equipment utilization 17% 13% 31% 16% 10% 60% Canada 16% 13% 23% 15% 9% 67% United States 27% 19% 42% 27% 14% 93% Heavy trucks 71 80 (11%) 71 80 (11%) Canada 48 56 (14%) 48 56 (14%) United States 23 24 (4%) 23 24 (4%) (1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Third quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing. Increased equipment utilization as well as higher revenue per utilized piece of equipment contributed to the year over year increase in third quarter EBITDA. Third quarter EBITDA margin was higher compared to the same period in 2021 due to improved pricing offsetting the absence of COVID-19 relief assistance and significant operating cost inflation as well as this segment’s significant leverage to higher equipment utilization given its relatively high fixed cost structure.



Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 86,654 $ 38,188 127% $ 238,001 $ 106,001 125% EBITDA (1) $ 7,956 $ 5,843 36% $ 26,162 $ 17,100 53% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 9% 15% (40%) 11% 16% (31%) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 37,563 28,605 31% 37,563 28,605 31% Canada 15,018 12,080 24% 15,018 12,080 24% United States 22,545 16,525 36% 22,545 16,525 36% Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 63% 53% 19% 56% 47% 19% Canada 49% 37% 32% 41% 33% 24% United States 81% 78% 4% 77% 71% 8% Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 197.8 $ 95.5 107% $ 197.8 $ 95.5 107% (1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.



The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s third quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Compression rental fleet utilization continued to recover during the third quarter of 2022. The absence of COVID-19 relief assistance, general operating cost inflation and cost overruns on a project that were not anticipated based on previous projects with the same customer, contributed to a lower third quarter EBITDA margin in 2022 as compared to 2021. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the third quarter of 2022, increasing by $50.3 million, or 34%, compared to the $147.5 million backlog at December 31, 2021 and $16.1 million from the $181.7 million backlog at June 30, 2022.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 28,978 $ 25,046 16% $ 79,944 $ 67,200 19% EBITDA (1) $ 6,896 $ 6,494 6% $ 17,173 $ 16,313 5% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 24% 26% (8%) 21% 24% (13%) Service hours(2) 30,894 29,927 3% 87,740 81,060 8% Canada 15,506 15,076 3% 42,663 40,501 5% United States 5,073 4,147 22% 13,783 10,206 35% Australia 10,315 10,704 (4%) 31,294 30,353 3% Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 938 $ 837 12% $ 911 $ 829 10% Canada 969 719 35% 903 682 32% United States 914 716 28% 878 691 27% Australia 904 1,050 (14%) 937 1,072 (13%) Utilization(3) 34% 31% 10% 32% 28% 14% Canada 30% 29% 3% 27% 26% 4% United States 50% 32% 56% 46% 27% 70% Australia 39% 40% (3%) 40% 39% 3% Rigs, average for period 80 83 (4%) 80 83 (4%) Canada 57 57 - 57 57 - United States 11 14 (21%) 11 14 (21%) Australia 12 12 - 12 12 - (1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release. (2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby. (3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Third quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 due primarily to improved North American activity and pricing as well as the mix of equipment operating. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was higher compared to the same period last year with stronger North American results offsetting weakness in Australia where field activity was limited due to prolonged wet weather conditions that resulted in a substantial year over year increase in lower rate paid stand-by. Improved year over year North American pricing was not sufficient to offset the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and significant operating cost inflation as well as the negative impact of the year over year depreciation of the Australian dollar relative to the Canadian dollar on Australian results.



Corporate

During the third quarter of 2022, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and improving the overall financial performance of the Company in a challenging supply chain and cost environment. After funding third quarter capital expenditures, lease and interest obligations, Total Energy generated $29.5 million of free cash flow that was directed towards $10.7 million of debt reduction, $2.5 million of dividends and $2.2 million of share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, after changes in non-cash working capital items and funding $26.5 million of net capital expenditures, $5.3 million of interest payments and $3.6 million of lease payments, Total Energy has generated $56.8 million of free cash flow that has been allocated towards $42.0 million of debt repayment, $8.1 million of share repurchases and $5.0 million of declared dividends.

Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2022 with $129.4 million of positive working capital, including $34.3 million of cash, and $135 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at September 30, 2022 was 4.31%.

Outlook

Total Energy’s record third quarter financial results were achieved despite relatively low global oil and gas industry investment as compared to prior periods of similarly high commodity prices. Contributing to the recovery in energy service industry conditions has been the significant contraction in industry capacity over the past few years. The Company’s ability to achieve record quarterly results during a quarter that historically is seasonally weaker in Canada than the first quarter demonstrates the continued recovery in North American industry conditions as well as Total Energy’s leverage to improving industry conditions following the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services in mid-2017 and subsequent annual realized integration synergies of approximately $23 million.

Current indications are that North American industry activity levels will continue to moderately increase in the near to medium term. While Australian industry conditions have also improved, prolonged wet weather conditions have hampered field activity. In response to immediate opportunities to upgrade and redeploy equipment within the CDS, RTS and WS segments, Total Energy has increased its 2022 capital expenditure budget by $7.0 million to $63.2 million, which includes $4.1 million of lease liabilities related to light duty vehicles. Excluding lease liabilities, capital expenditures to September 30, 2022 were $42.0 million and $36.1 million net of capital asset disposals. The Company intends to finance its remaining $17.1 million of non-lease 2022 capital commitments with cash on hand and cash flow.

After funding capital expenditure commitments, Total Energy expects to generate significant free cash flow for the remainder of 2022. Given its strong liquidity position and projected increases in short term interest rates, on October 13, 2022 Total Energy repaid in full the variable interest rate mortgage loan with a 2041 maturity that had been taken out by Savanna Energy Services shortly before being acquired by Total Energy. Including prepayment fees and accrued interest, the amount to retire this debt was $13.3 million, which was funded by cash on hand.

Given current market conditions, share buybacks and debt repayment remain attractive opportunities for the deployment of free cash flow. The Company continues to evaluate consolidation opportunities within its existing business segments but will remain disciplined in the pursuit of such opportunities.

Total Energy is pleased to welcome Jeremy Busch-Howell to the position of Vice President, Legal and General Counsel. Mr. Busch-Howell joined the Company in early October and was most recently employed by a private Canadian oil and gas midstream company. Prior to joining the oil and gas industry, Mr. Busch-Howell spent over eight years in private practice with a large Canadian law firm practicing corporate and securities law.

Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy's website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting "Webcasts". Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 10, 2022 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 9484).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2021 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30 December 31 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,303 $ 33,365 Accounts receivable 164,736 90,543 Inventory 93,390 89,921 Prepaid expenses and deposits 19,313 9,208 Income taxes receivable 2,269 2,208 Current portion of lease asset 507 487 314,518 225,732 Property, plant and equipment 571,433 575,913 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Deferred income tax asset - 393 Lease asset 10 361 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 897,084 $ 813,522 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 119,547 $ 65,513 Deferred revenue 55,140 16,274 Dividends payable 2,517 - Current portion of lease liabilities 5,304 4,030 Current portion of long-term debt 2,656 2,611 185,164 88,428 Long-term debt 145,906 187,906 Lease liabilities 9,523 8,101 Deferred income tax liability 40,951 35,650 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 264,110 270,905 Contributed surplus 3,513 5,757 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,997 ) (26,704 ) Non-controlling interest 532 561 Retained earnings 265,382 242,918 515,540 493,437 $ 897,084 $ 813,522





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Unaudited (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 207,678 $ 118,881 $ 548,334 $ 296,947 Cost of services 156,803 85,255 427,518 219,435 Selling, general and administration 9,695 7,254 28,589 19,862 Other income (405 ) (474 ) (1,080 ) (2,654 ) Share-based compensation 312 186 791 576 Depreciation 19,651 20,245 58,778 62,821 Operating income (loss) 21,622 6,415 33,738 (3,093 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,062 355 2,932 3,720 Finance costs, net (1,911 ) (1,675 ) (5,280 ) (5,254 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 20,773 5,095 31,390 (4,627 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 403 (122 ) (39 ) (577 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3,207 938 5,694 (2,586 ) Total income tax expense (recovery) 3,610 816 5,655 (3,163 ) Net income (loss) $ 17,163 $ 4,279 $ 25,735 $ (1,464 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 17,179 $ 4,278 $ 25,764 $ (1,409 ) Non-controlling interest (16 ) 1 (29 ) (55 ) Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.10 $ 0.61 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.09 $ 0.60 $ (0.03 )





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) for the period $ 17,163 $ 4,279 $ 25,735 $ (1,464 ) Unrealized foreign currency translation 8,496 3,121 8,707 (8,001 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 8,496 3,121 8,707 (8,001 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 25,659 $ 7,400 $ 34,442 $ (9,465 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 25,675 $ 7,399 $ 34,471 $ (9,410 ) Non-controlling interest (16 ) 1 (29 ) (55 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income (loss) for the period $ 17,163 $ 4,279 $ 25,735 $ (1,464 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 19,651 20,245 58,778 62,821 Share-based compensation 312 186 791 576 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,062 ) (355 ) (2,932 ) (3,720 ) Finance costs, net 1,911 1,675 5,280 5,254 Unrealized gain on foreign currencies translation (405 ) (474 ) (1,080 ) (2,654 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 403 (122 ) (39 ) (577 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3,207 938 5,694 (2,586 ) Income taxes (paid) recovered (102 ) (119 ) (22 ) 397 Cashflow 41,078 26,253 92,205 58,047 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (33,689 ) (17,132 ) (73,667 ) (17,291 ) Inventory 123 (6,431 ) (3,467 ) (4,302 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (3,856 ) (3,911 ) (10,105 ) (1,870 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,121 7,984 44,960 15,975 Deferred revenue (933 ) 6,531 38,866 11,223 Cash provided by operating activities 18,844 13,294 88,792 61,782 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,063 ) (4,077 ) (42,022 ) (17,230 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,083 711 5,960 9,156 Changes in non-cash working capital items 6,603 (709 ) 9,554 342 Cash used in investing activities (8,377 ) (4,075 ) (26,508 ) (7,732 ) Financing: Repayment of long-term debt (10,651 ) (7,636 ) (41,955 ) (36,911 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,326 ) (1,088 ) (3,607 ) (4,710 ) Dividends to shareholders (2,482 ) - (2,482 ) - Repurchase of common shares (2,248 ) (2,489 ) (8,147 ) (4,742 ) Shares issued on exercise of share options 85 - 116 - Interest paid (1,887 ) (1,668 ) (5,271 ) (5,114 ) Cash used in financing activities (18,509 ) (12,881 ) (61,346 ) (51,477 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (8,042 ) (3,662 ) 938 2,573 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 42,345 29,231 33,365 22,996 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 34,303 $ 25,569 $ 34,303 $ 25,569

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 73,976 $ 18,070 $ 86,654 $ 28,978 $ - $ 207,678 Cost of services 50,189 8,501 77,234 20,879 - 156,803 Selling, general and administration 2,011 1,662 2,139 1,399 2,484 9,695 Other income - - - - (405) (405) Share-based compensation - - - - 312 312 Depreciation 8,888 4,855 2,415 3,247 246 19,651 Operating income (loss) 12,888 3,052 4,866 3,453 (2,637) 21,622 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 1 190 675 196 - 1,062 Finance costs, net (8) (20) (114) (8) (1,761) (1,911) Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,881 3,222 5,427 3,641 (4,398) 20,773 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 358,510 186,260 258,328 87,568 6,418 897,084 Total liabilities 79,604 18,246 110,036 7,121 166,537 381,544 Capital expenditures 10,506 2,260 2,801 1,427 69 17,063





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 98,020 $ 77,165 $ 32,493 $ - $ 207,678 Non-current assets (2) 374,894 149,528 51,074 - 575,496





As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 43,334 $ 12,313 $ 38,188 $ 25,046 $ - $ 118,881 Cost of services 31,089 6,288 30,475 17,403 - 85,255 Selling, general and administration 856 1,487 2,129 1,141 1,641 7,254 Other income - - - - (474) (474) Share-based compensation - - - - 186 186 Depreciation 9,038 4,917 2,353 3,658 279 20,245 Operating income (loss) 2,351 (379) 3,231 2,844 (1,632) 6,415 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 3 100 259 (8) 1 355 Finance costs (1) (13) (69) (5) (1,587) (1,675) Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,353 (292) 3,421 2,831 (3,218) 5,095 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 322,629 186,198 214,807 95,598 3,666 822,898 Total liabilities 57,587 9,908 43,168 5,244 209,635 325,542 Capital expenditures 2,818 61 910 288 - 4,077





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 70,832 $ 26,492 $ 21,557 $ - $ 118,881 Non-current assets (2) 386,720 141,153 61,265 - 589,138 (1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities. (2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.





As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the nine months ended Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total September 30, 2022 Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 183,478 $ 46,911 $ 238,001 $ 79,944 $ - $ 548,334 Cost of services 136,354 25,561 206,556 59,047 - 427,518 Selling, general and administration 5,367 4,990 6,863 3,977 7,392 28,589 Other income - - - - (1,080) (1,080) Share-based compensation - - - - 791 791 Depreciation 26,647 14,650 7,107 9,667 707 58,778 Operating income (loss) 15,110 1,710 17,475 7,253 (7,810) 33,738 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 269 830 1,580 253 - 2,932 Finance costs, net (14) (59) (288) (17) (4,902) (5,280) Net income (loss) before income taxes 15,365 2,481 18,767 7,489 (12,712) 31,390 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 358,510 186,260 258,328 87,568 6,418 897,084 Total liabilities 79,604 18,246 110,036 7,121 166,537 381,544 Capital expenditures 27,970 5,018 5,562 3,392 80 42,022





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 282,287 $ 166,523 $ 99,524 $ - $ 548,334 Non-current assets (2) 374,894 149,528 51,074 - 575,496





As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 97,645 $ 26,101 $ 106,001 $ 67,200 $ - $ 296,947 Cost of services 72,359 13,989 85,631 47,456 - 219,435 Selling, general and administration 3,201 4,015 4,753 3,470 4,423 19,862 Other income - - - - (2,654) (2,654) Share-based compensation - - - - 576 576 Depreciation 28,364 15,477 7,025 11,259 696 62,821 Operating income (loss) (6,279) (7,380) 8,592 5,015 (3,041) (3,093) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 283 1,831 1,483 39 84 3,720 Finance costs (10) (59) (221) (16) (4,948) (5,254) Net income (loss) before income taxes (6,006) (5,608) 9,854 5,038 (7,905) (4,627) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 322,629 186,198 214,807 95,598 3,666 822,898 Total liabilities 57,587 9,908 43,168 5,244 209,635 325,542 Capital expenditures 12,557 341 3,491 841 - 17,230





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 173,125 $ 67,695 $ 56,125 $ 2 $ 296,947 Non-current assets (2) 386,720 141,153 61,265 - 589,138 (1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities. (2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.





Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.



(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.



(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.



(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.



In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.