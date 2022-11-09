Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended September 30   Nine months ended September 30
    2022     2021   Change       2022     2021   Change  
Revenue $ 207,678   $ 118,881   75%     $ 548,334   $ 296,947   85%  
Operating income (loss)   21,622     6,415   237%       33,738     (3,093)   nm  
EBITDA (1)   42,335     27,015   57%       95,448     63,448   50%  
Cashflow   41,078     26,253   56%       92,205     58,047   59%  
Net income (loss)   17,163     4,279   301%       25,735     (1,464)   nm  
Attributable to shareholders   17,179     4,278   302%       25,764     (1,409)   nm  
                                   
Per Share Data (Diluted)                                  
EBITDA (1) $ 0.98   $ 0.60   63%     $ 2.21   $ 1.41   57%  
Cashflow $ 0.95   $ 0.58   64%     $ 2.14   $ 1.29   66%  
                                   
Attributable to shareholders:                                  
Net income (loss) $ 0.40   $ 0.09   344%     $ 0.60   $ (0.03)   nm  
                                   
Common shares (000’s)(4)                                  
Basic   42,339     44,921   (6%)       42,367     44,737   (5%)  
Diluted   43,090     45,164   (5%)       43,142     44,965   (4%)  
                                   
                      September 30     December 31      
Financial Position at                     2022     2021   Change  
Total Assets                   $ 897,084   $ 813,522   10%  
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 155,429     196,007   (21%)  
Working Capital (2)                     129,354     137,304   (6%)  
Net Debt (3)                     26,075     58,703   (56%)  
Shareholders’ Equity                     515,540     493,437   4%  
                                   
Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
                                   
“nm” – calculation not meaningful
 

Total Energy’s results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 reflect continued improvement of North American and Australian industry conditions that were underpinned by relatively strong commodity prices. Despite extended wet weather conditions in Australia that hampered field operations, Total Energy’s third quarter represents the highest quarterly EBITDA, cashflow and net income results achieved in the Company’s 26 year history as well as the fifth consecutive profitable quarter since the collapse in oil prices in April of 2020. The Company did not receive any COVID-19 relief funds during the quarter as compared to $4.5 million received in the third quarter of 2021.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

    Three months ended September 30   Nine months ended September 30
    2022     2021   Change     2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 73,976   $ 43,334   71%     $ 183,478   $ 97,645   88%  
EBITDA (1) $ 21,777   $ 11,392   91%     $ 42,026   $ 22,368   88%  
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   29%     26%   12%       23%     23%   -  
Operating days(2)   3,097     2,221   39%       7,885     4,994   58%  
Canada   2,041     1,318   55%       4,675     2,965   58%  
United States   648     610   6%       2,045     1,378   48%  
Australia   408     293   39%       1,165     651   79%  
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 23,886   $ 19,511   22%     $ 23,269   $ 19,552   19%  
Canada   22,655     16,187   40%       21,560     16,180   33%  
United States   26,370     19,269   37%       24,067     19,144   26%  
Australia   26,100     34,969   (25%)       28,729     35,774   (20%)  
Utilization   35%     25%   40%       30%     19%   58%  
Canada   29%     19%   53%       22%     14%   57%  
United States   54%     51%   6%       58%     39%   49%  
Australia   89%     64%   39%       85%     48%   77%  
Rigs, average for period   95     95   -       95     97   (2%)  
Canada   77     77   -       77     79   (3%)  
United States   13     13   -       13     13   -  
Australia   5     5   -       5     5   -  
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.
                                   

North American drilling activity continued to recover during the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same periods in 2021. A recovery in activity and pricing drove a significant year over year improvement in Canadian third quarter financial performance. In the U.S., increased day rates and modestly higher year over year third quarter utilization contributed to increased revenue and operating income. In Australia, results improved in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 with two drilling rigs having returned to service in 2021 following necessary recertification and upgrades. The CDS segment’s third quarter EBITDA margin increased 12% on a year over year basis with increased pricing offsetting the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

    Three months ended September 30   Nine months ended September 30
    2022     2021   Change     2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 18,070   $ 12,313   47%     $ 46,911   $ 26,101   80%  
EBITDA (1) $ 8,097   $ 4,638   75%     $ 17,190   $ 9,928   73%  
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   45%     38%   18%       37%     38%   (3%)  
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 11,283   $ 9,452   19%     $ 31,075   $ 26,023   19%  
Pieces of rental equipment   9,450     9,410   -       9,450     9,410   -  
Canada   8,560     8,567   -       8,560     8,567   -  
United States   890     843   6%       890     843   6%  
Rental equipment utilization   17%     13%   31%       16%     10%   60%  
Canada   16%     13%   23%       15%     9%   67%  
United States   27%     19%   42%       27%     14%   93%  
Heavy trucks   71     80   (11%)       71     80   (11%)  
Canada   48     56   (14%)       48     56   (14%)  
United States   23     24   (4%)       23     24   (4%)  
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
                                   

Third quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing. Increased equipment utilization as well as higher revenue per utilized piece of equipment contributed to the year over year increase in third quarter EBITDA. Third quarter EBITDA margin was higher compared to the same period in 2021 due to improved pricing offsetting the absence of COVID-19 relief assistance and significant operating cost inflation as well as this segment’s significant leverage to higher equipment utilization given its relatively high fixed cost structure.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

    Three months ended September 30   Nine months ended September 30
    2022     2021   Change     2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 86,654   $ 38,188   127%     $ 238,001   $ 106,001   125%  
EBITDA (1) $ 7,956   $ 5,843   36%     $ 26,162   $ 17,100   53%  
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   9%     15%   (40%)       11%     16%   (31%)  
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   37,563     28,605   31%       37,563     28,605   31%  
Canada   15,018     12,080   24%       15,018     12,080   24%  
United States   22,545     16,525   36%       22,545     16,525   36%  
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   63%     53%   19%       56%     47%   19%  
Canada   49%     37%   32%       41%     33%   24%  
United States   81%     78%   4%       77%     71%   8%  
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 197.8   $ 95.5   107%     $ 197.8   $ 95.5   107%  
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.
                                   

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s third quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Compression rental fleet utilization continued to recover during the third quarter of 2022. The absence of COVID-19 relief assistance, general operating cost inflation and cost overruns on a project that were not anticipated based on previous projects with the same customer, contributed to a lower third quarter EBITDA margin in 2022 as compared to 2021. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the third quarter of 2022, increasing by $50.3 million, or 34%, compared to the $147.5 million backlog at December 31, 2021 and $16.1 million from the $181.7 million backlog at June 30, 2022.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

    Three months ended September 30   Nine months ended September 30
    2022     2021   Change     2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 28,978   $ 25,046   16%     $ 79,944   $ 67,200   19%  
EBITDA (1) $ 6,896   $ 6,494   6%     $ 17,173   $ 16,313   5%  
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   24%     26%   (8%)       21%     24%   (13%)  
Service hours(2)   30,894     29,927   3%       87,740     81,060   8%  
Canada   15,506     15,076   3%       42,663     40,501   5%  
United States   5,073     4,147   22%       13,783     10,206   35%  
Australia   10,315     10,704   (4%)       31,294     30,353   3%  
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 938   $ 837   12%     $ 911   $ 829   10%  
Canada   969     719   35%       903     682   32%  
United States   914     716   28%       878     691   27%  
Australia   904     1,050   (14%)       937     1,072   (13%)  
Utilization(3)   34%     31%   10%       32%     28%   14%  
Canada   30%     29%   3%       27%     26%   4%  
United States   50%     32%   56%       46%     27%   70%  
Australia   39%     40%   (3%)       40%     39%   3%  
Rigs, average for period   80     83   (4%)       80     83   (4%)  
Canada   57     57   -       57     57   -  
United States   11     14   (21%)       11     14   (21%)  
Australia   12     12   -       12     12   -  
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.
 

Third quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 due primarily to improved North American activity and pricing as well as the mix of equipment operating. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was higher compared to the same period last year with stronger North American results offsetting weakness in Australia where field activity was limited due to prolonged wet weather conditions that resulted in a substantial year over year increase in lower rate paid stand-by. Improved year over year North American pricing was not sufficient to offset the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and significant operating cost inflation as well as the negative impact of the year over year depreciation of the Australian dollar relative to the Canadian dollar on Australian results.

Corporate

During the third quarter of 2022, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and improving the overall financial performance of the Company in a challenging supply chain and cost environment. After funding third quarter capital expenditures, lease and interest obligations, Total Energy generated $29.5 million of free cash flow that was directed towards $10.7 million of debt reduction, $2.5 million of dividends and $2.2 million of share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, after changes in non-cash working capital items and funding $26.5 million of net capital expenditures, $5.3 million of interest payments and $3.6 million of lease payments, Total Energy has generated $56.8 million of free cash flow that has been allocated towards $42.0 million of debt repayment, $8.1 million of share repurchases and $5.0 million of declared dividends.

Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2022 with $129.4 million of positive working capital, including $34.3 million of cash, and $135 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at September 30, 2022 was 4.31%.

Outlook

Total Energy’s record third quarter financial results were achieved despite relatively low global oil and gas industry investment as compared to prior periods of similarly high commodity prices. Contributing to the recovery in energy service industry conditions has been the significant contraction in industry capacity over the past few years. The Company’s ability to achieve record quarterly results during a quarter that historically is seasonally weaker in Canada than the first quarter demonstrates the continued recovery in North American industry conditions as well as Total Energy’s leverage to improving industry conditions following the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services in mid-2017 and subsequent annual realized integration synergies of approximately $23 million.

Current indications are that North American industry activity levels will continue to moderately increase in the near to medium term. While Australian industry conditions have also improved, prolonged wet weather conditions have hampered field activity. In response to immediate opportunities to upgrade and redeploy equipment within the CDS, RTS and WS segments, Total Energy has increased its 2022 capital expenditure budget by $7.0 million to $63.2 million, which includes $4.1 million of lease liabilities related to light duty vehicles. Excluding lease liabilities, capital expenditures to September 30, 2022 were $42.0 million and $36.1 million net of capital asset disposals. The Company intends to finance its remaining $17.1 million of non-lease 2022 capital commitments with cash on hand and cash flow.

After funding capital expenditure commitments, Total Energy expects to generate significant free cash flow for the remainder of 2022. Given its strong liquidity position and projected increases in short term interest rates, on October 13, 2022 Total Energy repaid in full the variable interest rate mortgage loan with a 2041 maturity that had been taken out by Savanna Energy Services shortly before being acquired by Total Energy. Including prepayment fees and accrued interest, the amount to retire this debt was $13.3 million, which was funded by cash on hand.

Given current market conditions, share buybacks and debt repayment remain attractive opportunities for the deployment of free cash flow. The Company continues to evaluate consolidation opportunities within its existing business segments but will remain disciplined in the pursuit of such opportunities.

Total Energy is pleased to welcome Jeremy Busch-Howell to the position of Vice President, Legal and General Counsel. Mr. Busch-Howell joined the Company in early October and was most recently employed by a private Canadian oil and gas midstream company. Prior to joining the oil and gas industry, Mr. Busch-Howell spent over eight years in private practice with a large Canadian law firm practicing corporate and securities law.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 10, 2022 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 10, 2022 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 9484).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2021 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

      September 30   December 31
        2022       2021  
      (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 34,303     $ 33,365  
Accounts receivable       164,736       90,543  
Inventory       93,390       89,921  
Prepaid expenses and deposits       19,313       9,208  
Income taxes receivable       2,269       2,208  
Current portion of lease asset       507       487  
        314,518       225,732  
           
Property, plant and equipment       571,433       575,913  
Income taxes receivable       7,070       7,070  
Deferred income tax asset       -       393  
Lease asset       10       361  
Goodwill       4,053       4,053  
      $ 897,084     $ 813,522  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     $ 119,547     $ 65,513  
Deferred revenue       55,140       16,274  
Dividends payable       2,517       -  
Current portion of lease liabilities       5,304       4,030  
Current portion of long-term debt       2,656       2,611  
        185,164       88,428  
           
Long-term debt       145,906       187,906  
           
Lease liabilities       9,523       8,101  
           
Deferred income tax liability       40,951       35,650  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Share capital       264,110       270,905  
Contributed surplus       3,513       5,757  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss       (17,997 )     (26,704 )
Non-controlling interest       532       561  
Retained earnings       265,382       242,918  
        515,540       493,437  
           
      $ 897,084     $ 813,522  


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Unaudited (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

    Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
           
Revenue   $ 207,678   $ 118,881   $ 548,334   $ 296,947  
           
Cost of services     156,803     85,255     427,518     219,435  
Selling, general and administration     9,695     7,254     28,589     19,862  
Other income     (405 )   (474 )   (1,080 )   (2,654 )
Share-based compensation     312     186     791     576  
Depreciation     19,651     20,245     58,778     62,821  
Operating income (loss)     21,622     6,415     33,738     (3,093 )
           
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     1,062     355     2,932     3,720  
Finance costs, net     (1,911 )   (1,675 )   (5,280 )   (5,254 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes     20,773     5,095     31,390     (4,627 )
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)     403     (122 )   (39 )   (577 )
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     3,207     938     5,694     (2,586 )
Total income tax expense (recovery)     3,610     816     5,655     (3,163 )
           
Net income (loss)   $ 17,163   $ 4,279   $ 25,735   $ (1,464 )
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:          
Shareholders of the Company   $ 17,179   $ 4,278   $ 25,764   $ (1,409 )
Non-controlling interest     (16 )   1     (29 )   (55 )
           
Income (loss) per share          
Basic   $ 0.41   $ 0.10   $ 0.61   $ (0.03 )
Diluted   $ 0.40   $ 0.09   $ 0.60   $ (0.03 )


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

    Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
           
Net income (loss) for the period   $ 17,163   $ 4,279   $ 25,735   $ (1,464 )
           
Unrealized foreign currency translation     8,496     3,121     8,707     (8,001 )
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period     8,496     3,121     8,707     (8,001 )
           
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ 25,659   $ 7,400   $ 34,442   $ (9,465 )
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:          
           
Shareholders of the Company   $ 25,675   $ 7,399   $ 34,471   $ (9,410 )
Non-controlling interest     (16 )   1     (29 )   (55 )


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
           
Cash provided by (used in):          
           
Operations:          
Net income (loss) for the period   $ 17,163   $ 4,279   $ 25,735   $ (1,464 )
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:          
Depreciation     19,651     20,245     58,778     62,821  
Share-based compensation     312     186     791     576  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     (1,062 )   (355 )   (2,932 )   (3,720 )
Finance costs, net     1,911     1,675     5,280     5,254  
Unrealized gain on foreign currencies translation     (405 )   (474 )   (1,080 )   (2,654 )
Current income tax expense (recovery)     403     (122 )   (39 )   (577 )
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     3,207     938     5,694     (2,586 )
Income taxes (paid) recovered     (102 )   (119 )   (22 )   397  
Cashflow     41,078     26,253     92,205     58,047  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:          
Accounts receivable     (33,689 )   (17,132 )   (73,667 )   (17,291 )
Inventory     123     (6,431 )   (3,467 )   (4,302 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits     (3,856 )   (3,911 )   (10,105 )   (1,870 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     16,121     7,984     44,960     15,975  
Deferred revenue     (933 )   6,531     38,866     11,223  
Cash provided by operating activities     18,844     13,294     88,792     61,782  
Investing:          
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (17,063 )   (4,077 )   (42,022 )   (17,230 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment     2,083     711     5,960     9,156  
Changes in non-cash working capital items     6,603     (709 )   9,554     342  
Cash used in investing activities     (8,377 )   (4,075 )   (26,508 )   (7,732 )
Financing:          
Repayment of long-term debt     (10,651 )   (7,636 )   (41,955 )   (36,911 )
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,326 )   (1,088 )   (3,607 )   (4,710 )
Dividends to shareholders     (2,482 )   -     (2,482 )   -  
Repurchase of common shares     (2,248 )   (2,489 )   (8,147 )   (4,742 )
Shares issued on exercise of share options     85     -     116     -  
Interest paid     (1,887 )   (1,668 )   (5,271 )   (5,114 )
           
Cash used in financing activities     (18,509 )   (12,881 )   (61,346 )   (51,477 )
           
Change in cash and cash equivalents     (8,042 )   (3,662 )   938     2,573  
           
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     42,345     29,231     33,365     22,996  
           
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 34,303   $ 25,569   $ 34,303   $ 25,569  
           

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 73,976   $ 18,070   $ 86,654   $ 28,978   $ -   $ 207,678  
             
Cost of services   50,189     8,501     77,234     20,879     -     156,803  
Selling, general and administration   2,011     1,662     2,139     1,399     2,484     9,695  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (405)     (405)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     312     312  
Depreciation   8,888     4,855     2,415     3,247     246     19,651  
Operating income (loss)   12,888     3,052     4,866     3,453     (2,637)     21,622  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   1     190     675     196     -     1,062  
Finance costs, net   (8)     (20)     (114)     (8)     (1,761)     (1,911)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   12,881     3,222     5,427     3,641     (4,398)     20,773  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   358,510     186,260     258,328     87,568     6,418     897,084  
Total liabilities   79,604     18,246     110,036     7,121     166,537     381,544  
Capital expenditures   10,506     2,260     2,801     1,427     69     17,063  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 98,020 $ 77,165 $ 32,493 $ - $ 207,678
Non-current assets (2)   374,894   149,528   51,074   -   575,496


As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 43,334   $ 12,313   $ 38,188   $ 25,046   $ -   $ 118,881  
             
Cost of services   31,089     6,288     30,475     17,403     -     85,255  
Selling, general and administration   856     1,487     2,129     1,141     1,641     7,254  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (474)     (474)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     186     186  
Depreciation   9,038     4,917     2,353     3,658     279     20,245  
Operating income (loss)   2,351     (379)     3,231     2,844     (1,632)     6,415  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   3     100     259     (8)     1     355  
Finance costs   (1)     (13)     (69)     (5)     (1,587)     (1,675)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   2,353     (292)     3,421     2,831     (3,218)     5,095  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   322,629     186,198     214,807     95,598     3,666     822,898  
Total liabilities   57,587     9,908     43,168     5,244     209,635     325,542  
Capital expenditures   2,818     61     910     288     -     4,077  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 70,832 $ 26,492 $ 21,557 $ - $ 118,881
Non-current assets (2)   386,720   141,153   61,265   -   589,138
(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the nine months ended Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
September 30, 2022 Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing   (1)    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 183,478   $ 46,911   $ 238,001   $ 79,944   $ -   $ 548,334  
             
Cost of services   136,354     25,561     206,556     59,047     -     427,518  
Selling, general and administration   5,367     4,990     6,863     3,977     7,392     28,589  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (1,080)     (1,080)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     791     791  
Depreciation   26,647     14,650     7,107     9,667     707     58,778  
Operating income (loss)   15,110     1,710     17,475     7,253     (7,810)     33,738  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   269     830     1,580     253     -     2,932  
Finance costs, net   (14)     (59)     (288)     (17)     (4,902)     (5,280)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   15,365     2,481     18,767     7,489     (12,712)     31,390  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   358,510     186,260     258,328     87,568     6,418     897,084  
Total liabilities   79,604     18,246     110,036     7,121     166,537     381,544  
Capital expenditures   27,970     5,018     5,562     3,392     80     42,022  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 282,287 $ 166,523 $ 99,524 $ - $ 548,334
Non-current assets (2)   374,894   149,528   51,074   -   575,496


As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 97,645   $ 26,101   $ 106,001   $ 67,200   $ -   $ 296,947  
             
Cost of services   72,359     13,989     85,631     47,456     -     219,435  
Selling, general and administration   3,201     4,015     4,753     3,470     4,423     19,862  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (2,654)     (2,654)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     576     576  
Depreciation   28,364     15,477     7,025     11,259     696     62,821  
Operating income (loss)   (6,279)     (7,380)     8,592     5,015     (3,041)     (3,093)  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   283     1,831     1,483     39     84     3,720  
Finance costs   (10)     (59)     (221)     (16)     (4,948)     (5,254)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (6,006)     (5,608)     9,854     5,038     (7,905)     (4,627)  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   322,629     186,198     214,807     95,598     3,666     822,898  
Total liabilities   57,587     9,908     43,168     5,244     209,635     325,542  
Capital expenditures   12,557     341     3,491     841     -     17,230  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 173,125 $ 67,695 $ 56,125 $ 2 $ 296,947
Non-current assets (2)   386,720   141,153   61,265   -   589,138
(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.
(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.
(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.
(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
   

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

