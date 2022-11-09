Submit Release
FlexShopper, Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, November 11 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers: 
Domestic callers: 877-407-2988
International callers: 201-389-0923

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Fpl90J10 An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patented LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:
FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

