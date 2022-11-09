Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,869 in the last 365 days.

David Adragna, President of Autopeople, Featured in Bloomberg

a 'good sales manager' used to cost his clients $120-180K before the pandemic”
— David Adragna

PLANO, TX, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

David Adragna, President of Autopeople – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Bloomberg, Dealership Wages Surge in US Along With Hefty Car Prices

Plano, TX 11/7/2022

By: Eric Fan and Michael Sasso

The eye-popping car prices at local US car dealerships during the pandemic led to big raises for some employees -- although there are signs the bonanza won’t last.

The primary beneficiaries were staff at new-car dealerships, who saw their average weekly wages jump from $1,176 in the first quarter of 2020 to $1,619 in the same quarter of this year. The 38% increase is one of the largest among job categories tracked by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Recruiters who work with car dealerships said the data is consistent with their experience over the past two years. David Adragna, a veteran in the dealership industry and owner of recruiting firm AutoPeople, said a “good sales manager” used to cost his clients $120-180K before the pandemic, but now a competitive total compensation would range around $150-250K, depending on dealership location and size.

Read full article here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-11-02/dealership-wages-surge-in-us-along-with-hefty-car-prices?leadSource=uverify%20wall

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

David Adragna, President of Autopeople, Featured in Bloomberg

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.