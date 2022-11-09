David Adragna, President of Autopeople, Featured in Bloomberg

a 'good sales manager' used to cost his clients $120-180K before the pandemic” — David Adragna

David Adragna, President of Autopeople – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Bloomberg, Dealership Wages Surge in US Along With Hefty Car Prices

Plano, TX 11/7/2022

By: Eric Fan and Michael Sasso

The eye-popping car prices at local US car dealerships during the pandemic led to big raises for some employees -- although there are signs the bonanza won’t last.

The primary beneficiaries were staff at new-car dealerships, who saw their average weekly wages jump from $1,176 in the first quarter of 2020 to $1,619 in the same quarter of this year. The 38% increase is one of the largest among job categories tracked by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Recruiters who work with car dealerships said the data is consistent with their experience over the past two years. David Adragna, a veteran in the dealership industry and owner of recruiting firm AutoPeople, said a “good sales manager” used to cost his clients $120-180K before the pandemic, but now a competitive total compensation would range around $150-250K, depending on dealership location and size.

Read full article here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-11-02/dealership-wages-surge-in-us-along-with-hefty-car-prices?leadSource=uverify%20wall


