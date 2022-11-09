Submit Release
Western and Choiseul going to Poll on 14th December, 2022.

 

The Election Date for Western and Choiseul Provincial Assembly Elections is set for Wednesday 14th December 2022.

Acting Chief Electoral Officer, Mr Fredrick Bosoboe revealed this date after the election was officially published in the gazette by the Minister for the Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening Hon. Rollen Seleso, with nominations now underway.

The publication of this election date notice in the gazette commences the 7 days candidates nomination period starting from 9th to 16th of November 2022”, Mr Bosoboe said.

All intending candidates have until 16th of November 2022 to do their nomination with the Assistant Returning Officer for respective wards in the two provinces.

Mr Bosboe said that names of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for all the wards in Western and Choieul provinces are being published on SIEC Facebook page.

“Candidates do check SIEO website and Facebook page to know who the responsible Assistant Registration Officer for the ward you are intending to contest to whom you will file your candidate nomination application form”.

Hard copies of these nomination forms are to be collected from the respective Assistant Returning Officer for the ward at the provincial nomination centres.

Check Electoral Commission Facebook page and website for the list of Nomination Centres for Choiseul and Western Province at www.siec.gov.sb

Acting Chief Electoral Officer, Mr Fredrick Bosoboe reminds candidates to adhere to nomination requirements to avoid disqualification.

He said that an intending candidate must be nominated by 3 registered voters, registered and reside in the ward where the candidate wants to stand, must be a registered voter for the province he/she intends to run in, and must pay a none-refundable nomination fee of $500, must resign from his/her job if he/she is a public servant, must not be involved in any work in relation to the conduct of voter registration within the last 12 months, and must file his/her nomination with the Assistant Returning Officer before close of the nomination period, Mr Bosoboe explains.

He added that a candidate who represents a political party along section 65 of the Electoral Act must submit along with his/her nomination application form, a letter from the registrar of the office of political party commission certifying that; he/she is a registered member of the political party for which he/she seeks nomination for and that he/she is a party candidate.

Mr Bosoboe said that, the provincial election law remains the same therefore, the penalties for breaching these election offenses remain unchanged.

He acknowledged good voters from Western and Choiseul Provinces for your patience and understanding, and appeals for continuous support towards the election process and through to polling day.

-SIEO PRESS

Western and Choiseul going to Poll on 14th December, 2022.

