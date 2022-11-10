Pop Rock Icons: The Book That Rocks, and launch event Richmond, London, 20th November 2022
Pop Rock Icons: new book with beautifully presented photographs from the 60's and 70's, with the greatest music acts of the era from Bowie to the Rolling StonesRICHMOND, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book
Pop Rock Icons provides a compendium of beautifully presented photographs from the 1960s and 1970s, an era when Rock was the Pop of the day. The fuse was lit by the Beatles with their Mersey sound in Liverpool. In London, the Rolling Stones Rocked the Blues as if their lives depended on it. Then came the musical whirlwind of the Yardbirds, The Who, The Kinks, themselves heralding inventive prog rock bands like Pink Floyd, Genesis and Yes, and heavy metal with bands like Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple. As the 1970s progressed, the androgyny of David Bowie and bands such as T-Rex took glam rock to the world. These two decades of freedom and creativity are captured in this book with photos by the best photographers of the day, and enhanced with the writing of top French music writer Philippe Margotin, and a Foreword by British music journalist David Sinclair.
The authors
Philippe is a music specialist, novelist, consultant and former editor at Universal/Polygram Kiosks. He has written several well-regarded music biographies (The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, Amy Winehouse, etc.) and books about music including the internationally bestselling collection All The Songs.
David has been a musician since the 1970s and a music journalist since the 1980s. As chief rock and pop correspondent of The Times of London and a contributor to Rolling Stone, Billboard, Q magazine and many others, he was fortunate to see and meet many of the bands and stars who came up through the London gig circuit of the 1960s.
Launch
The official launch of Pop Rock Icons is on Sunday 20th November – see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pop-rock-icons-of-the-60s-70s-event-tickets-430409104217. The event is being presented in collaboration with Music Heritage London., and consists of a sightseeing bus tour in musically historic Richmond, a live music event, and the book launch and signing.
Additional details
Hardcover; RRP £24.99. ISBN 9781913641269. Categories: Culture, Music, Stage and Screen, LGBTQIA+, Lifestyle, Music, Non-Fiction.
Example review for the French edition:
“A beautiful book for fans of Rock 60's & 70's. Behind a fairly common brood hides a splendid collection of photographs of rock icons of the 60's and 70's. We meet among others Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, the Yardbirds.The book is recommended to fans of British Rock but also to those who are interested in the fashion of the 60's." ***** - Nicolas Coupannec, Bookseller at Decitre
The UK edition includes a new Foreword and new images.
Please note: We can make David Sinclair available for interviews. A full pdf copy of the book is available on request, as are sample photographs from it.
