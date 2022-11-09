Submit Release
Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 4:25 p.m. GMT (11:25 a.m. ET)

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET

BofA Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference
Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company’s website, ir.travere.com, under the “Events and Presentations” section. Replays will be available for up to 90 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Naomi Eichenbaum
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@travere.com
888-969-7879

 


