Media Advisory — Newport News Shipbuilding to Host Ceremonial Keel Authentication of Arkansas (SSN 800)

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will host a ceremonial keel authentication for the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) on Saturday, Nov. 19.This event is NOT open to public but will be livestreamed: www.HII.com/SSN800. Media members are also invited to visit the ceremony site Friday, Nov. 18 in advance of the ceremony.

Who: The media preview day on Friday, Nov. 18, will provide an opportunity to speak with NNS and Navy leadership, as well as Arkansas shipbuilders and sponsors.

The six women of the Little Rock Nine are the submarine’s sponsors; NNS will honor all nine during Saturday’s ceremony. The Little Rock Nine made history in 1957 as the first African American students to attend all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. The move fulfilled the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional. Faced with shouting mobs, threats of violence and hostile state leaders who blocked their way, the teenagers were escorted by federal troops at the direction of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

When: Media preview day

Friday, Nov. 18

12 p.m.

Media check-in: 11:15 a.m.

Keel authentication ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 19

11 a.m.

Media check-in: 10:00 a.m.

Where: Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below.

RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events. Please RSVP to:

Todd Corillo

(757) 688-3220

Please note that because this is an industrial setting, long pants and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required.

Details: Arkansas (SSN 800) is the 27th Virginia-class submarine.Virginia-class submarines are the most advanced attack submarines in the world. The advanced capabilities of these ships increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth. NNS is producing these submarines as part of an innovative teaming-agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat.

This milestone on Arkansas (SSN 800) comes following the delivery of USS Montana (SSN 794), launch of New Jersey (SSN 796) and “pressure hull complete” status of Massachusetts (SSN 798) at NNS earlier in 2022, as the shipyard continues to invest in its workforce and facilities to make steady progress on delivering these important assets to the Navy.

A webcast of the Saturday ceremony will be provided at: www.HII.com/SSN800. A live, multi-camera satellite broadcast of the event will also be provided. Satellite information:

Satellite: GALAXY 17 (91 degrees west)

Transponder: Ku Digital 10 – Ch.C (9 Mhz)

Downlink Frequency: 11904.5

Downlink Polarity: Vertical

FEC: 2/3

Symbol Rate: 7.5

DVBS2, 8PSK TRANSMISSION, 4:2:0, 1080i

Window time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern Saturday

Directions to media parking:

• From West Avenue, turn into the VASCIC complex at the sign.

• For media preview day on Nov. 18, follow this road past the main entrance doors of VASCIC (on your right) and into the parking garage. Upon entering the parking garage, marked spaces will be reserved for media on the left.