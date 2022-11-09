Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,133 in the last 365 days.

INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all purchasers of Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UIS) common stock.

Background on Unisys Corporation.

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Unisys is an American technology services and consulting company.

On November 8, 2022, Unisys stock dropped almost 50% after the company announced its third quarter 2022 results, which revealed an internal investigation related to communication of information within the company, and a large third quarter loss. The company reported losing $40.1 million, or $0.59 per share in the third quarter.

Unisys also announced filing a Form 12b-25, which disclosed that the Company is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2022 “without unreasonable effort and expense and within the prescribed time period.” Unisys warned investors that this investigation may result in a determination “that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective.”

The Company further disclosed that the “Audit Committee requires additional time to complete its investigation and the Company and its independent registered public accounting firm require incremental time to complete their respective reviews of the Company’s internal controls and procedures.”

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
Eric Lechtzin, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1
Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com
Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.


Primary Logo

You just read:

INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Shareholders

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.