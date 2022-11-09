Saunoaga a le Tamaitai Palemia, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa i le Sauniga mo le fa’atautoina o Sui o le Komisi, Sui Komiti Faufautua o Totogi ma Fa’auluuluga o Matagaluega ma Fa’alapotopotoga a le Malo – (Aso Lulu, 9 Novema 2022, Maota o le Malo – TATTE…

SAMOA, November 9 - Lau Susuga i le Taitai o le Sauniga – Pastor Sione Ausage

Lau Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo ma le Masiofo

Lau Afioga i le Sui o le Fono a Sui Tofia

Le afifio o Minisita o le Kapeneta ma Minisita Lagolago

Lau afioga i le Fofoga Fetalai

Lau afioga i le Faamasino Sili

Faauluuluga o Matagaluega ma Faalapotopotoga Tumaoti, aemaise Faauluuluga ua fitoitonu i ai lenei taeao

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Le malutaue’e o Samoa ua potopoto i lenei taeao, aemaise le faafofoga tapuai mai o le paia o le atunuu. Faafetai le soifua manuia.

O lea ua mautū i atululuga, ma logo tuluiga i la tatou faafetai i le Atua, e pei ona saunoa i ai le Susuga i le Taitai o le Sauniga. Ia foi le viiga i lo tatou Matai sili, aua o lea ua o tatou molimauina faatasi lenei sauniga aloaia faalemalo, i le filemu ma le soifua matagofie.

Ua motu foi le ta’i ma faafofoga le lagi i tautoga a Faauluuluga o nisi o Ofisa ma Matagaluega o le tatou Malo, ua tofia nei e tautuaina si o tatou atunuu. Ou te momoli atu le faamalo ma le faafetai i o outou tofiga.

O le faasinomaga a le Talalelei i tofiga faapenei, ‘o pule uma lava o fai nei, e mai le Atua’. O tofiga uma foi, e afua ona o le Atua, aua o ia na te fa’aa’upegaina lo tatou lē āuga, ma faalaeiauina lo tatou faatauva’a e tulai e faatino le tautua. ‘O ‘oena le toa malosi, ua ia te oe le Atua’; o upu mamana ia o le tofiga na sosofa ai i lalo le manatu to’ilalo o le taulealea o le ituaiga o Manase, ina ua tofia e le Atua e taitai lona nu’u. Na afua ai le tulai o Kitiona ma le lototele e tali lona valaauina.

E faapena le agaga o lenei taeao i le pale mai o tamalii ua tofia ma faatautoina nei. O laolao lelei e lē au maua faapenei, tatou te auauna ai mo le atunuu i le malosi, taleni, poto ma le loto maulalo, ae lautua mea uma i le alofa. O lau ia, o ula ma laei ia, o la tatou tautua mo Samoa.

Ou te faamauina le agaga faafetai o le tatou Malo i tamalii ma failauga sa o latou tauaveina tofiga nei i tausaga ua mavae. O nisi ua fai i lagi le folauga. Faamalo, faafetai le tautua, ma le faitaulaga mo si o tatou atunuu. Ia faamanuia le Atua i nisi tiute o le a faaaogaina ai lo outou soifua auauna.

O so’o se faigamalo e tulai mai e taitai le atunuu, e taua tele le galulue faatasi ma le aufaigaluega e faatino le tautua mo tagata uma. O taitai o le atunuu, e filifili mai e le atunuu e ala i faigapalota, e fesuia’i mai i lea vaitau i lea vaitau, peitai, e tumau lava le aufaigaluega a le Malo, e faaauau le galuega ma le tautua mo le atunuu.

O le agaga lea e taua ai le taunapo pea o le vasega o i latou e tofia e taitaia itutino eseese o le Malo, i taiala ma alafua ua faataoto, ina ia mapo le tuuina atu o auaunaga a le Malo i le atunuu.

O a foi esesega o manatu o tulaga tau i upufai o le Malo e pei ona i ai le tausaga na te’a nei, e le faaluafesasi ai le auaunaga a le aufaigaluega a le Malo, i le tautuaina o le atunuu. O lo outou valaauina lea.

O vala ia, ua toe iloilo toto’a e le tatou Malo, ina ia i ai pea le tulaga tutoatasi o le aufaigaluega a le Malo, ma ia saga matimati ma faaleleia le tuuina atu o le tautua i le atunuu.

Mo Taitai ua faatautoina nei, ia faatonu folau le Atua i o outou tofiga aua e tele luitau o le valaauina. O uiga ia o lo tatou soifuaga. O la’u tuualalo, saili i le Atua, au faatasi ma le Atua, ma ia folau ma le faatuatua, e lago malūina ai faigata o le a outou fetaiai i le faatinoina o outou tiute. Ia manuia lo outou tulai mai e tauave tofiga o lo tatou Malo, ua tofia ai lo outou mamalu.

—————————————————————————————————-

Congratulations and best wishes on your new appointments to be the vanguards of the Public Service Commission, the Remuneration Tribunal, and to lead government Ministries and Corporations over the next three years.

The Scriptures reaffirm that authorities that exist have been established by God. Your oaths this morning are an articulation of your commitment to God; for He alone is the source of wisdom, vision, courage and divine leadership; to country to provide selfless service for our people and to yourselves to be better people and role models for those under your watch

Our collective purpose is to serve our country well. As custodians of public resources, it is our duty to exercise care, fairness and integrity in the way we conduct services delivery. It is our responsibility to respond to the needs of our people, in accordance with the laws and policies of government. Above all, it is our commitment to serve Samoa with true humility and with love.

I acknowledge with gratitude all those who had recently served in these positions, in particular those that have passed. You will be remembered for your service and contribution to our country.

For those who have been appointed and sworn in this morning, it is imperative to work together with the government of the day. Your duty is to provide the best advice to the political leaders, keep them informed, share your challenges and nurture a relationship of trust. Governments change from time to time, but the public service remains, to ensure continuity in quality government services.

The political upheavals in the recent past reawakened the need to review and reflect on the role of the public service and ensure that there is consistent and effective service delivery.

May God bless you all in your new appointments and the whole of Samoa

SOIFUA.