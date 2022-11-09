Address by the Prime Minister Hon Fiame Naomi Mataafa for the Welcome Dinner for the USP Council meeting.

SAMOA, November 9 - Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Dr Hilda Heine

Vice-Chancellor and President,

Deputy Pro-Chancellor and Deputy Chair of Council,

Distinguished Members and Representatives of the Council

Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen

I extend to you all a very warm welcome from the Government and people of Samoa and thank you for accepting our invitation to host the 94th USP Council meeting in Apia.

USP embodies our collective aspirations to pool resources for the common good of our Blue Pacific Continent. The region takes pride in its premiere regional university, owned by 12 Pacific Member countries and one of only two regional universities that exist globally.

The University plays a critical role in building a strong future for our Blue Pacific Continent by preparing future leaders of our region. Hence, It

must be supported to strengthen its good reputation and the provision of quality higher education and training that is critical to the well-being and needs of our Pacific communities.

While we have yet to return to the calming roll of our oceanic paradise and await the turn of the tides of our ocean’s bounty to ensure the restoration of strong leadership of the university, I remain optimistic that such time will come. In the meantime, you have the full support of the Government of Samoa and its people. We are indeed happy that you are here for your Council meeting and sincerely hope that the solutions will soon come as we navigate through these challenging times together.

We wish you all the best in your deliberations over the next few days. For tonight, do take time to relax and savour our brand of hospitality before your hard work begins.

May God bless you all!