SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC, Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit was filed against Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eiger BioPharmaceuticals" or the "Company") EIGR. The lawsuit alleges Eiger BioPharmaceuticals made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) Defendants overstated the Company's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) Defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the Company's TOGETHER study and its ability to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for its COVID-19 therapy; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for its therapy's EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) thus, the FDA was unlikely to approve an EUA; (v) as a result, the therapy's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated.

If you bought shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/eiger-biopharmaceuticals/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 9, 2022.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

SOURCE: Holzer & Holzer

View source version on accesswire.com: