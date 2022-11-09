Inside Real Estate's Fall '22 Release Helps Customers Thrive in Ever Changing Industry Landscapes

Inside Real Estate continues to pioneer innovations for its industry leading tech platform, kvCORE, while announcing newly developed and acquired products.

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages, and top franchise brands, announced their Fall 2022 Release including enhancements to their flagship kvCORE Platform and new innovative solutions with CORE Listing Machine & Design Center, and CORE Home. The latest release is jam-packed with new features and products to help their customers boost productivity, and continues to solidify Inside Real Estate as the innovation leader in the industry.

The Fall 2022 Release builds upon their continued dedication to customer success via new streamlined onboarding and customer support processes, kvCORE enhancements to website designs and customizations, lead gen enhancements, and the unveiling of the new CORE Listing Machine & Design Center.

"We recognize the pressures that our clients face in the market today," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "It's because of these and the role we fill as a technology partner that we play harder when the stakes are high," Skousen continued. "We innovate in products, services, and offerings to partner with our clients in driving the real results their businesses need now more than ever. Tough markets can be tricky, but they can also forge the strongest companies coming out of them. Our Fall release is all about our partnership in innovation with our clients, and how we continue to equip them to compete and win - in today's market and for years to come."

Inside Real Estate's Fall '22 Release includes:

The brand new CORE Listing Machine & Design Center that automates listing marketing across all listing stages and includes an expansive library of print and digital assets, customizable listing kits, upgraded property websites, listing videos, and automated social media marketing

Refreshed website designs and enhanced customization options, enabling agents to showcase their local expertise and experience while differentiating themselves from the competition

Enhancements to the industry's first-of-its-kind homeownership solution, CORE Home, putting brokerages and agents at the center of the lifetime consumer relationship

Enhancements to the extremely popular Property Boost advertising solution to expand listing exposure and drive leads throughout the listing lifecycle.

The acquisition of AmpStats to the back office suite which will give brokerages an advantage in recruiting and retaining top talent

Worry-free texting to keep clients in good standing with customers and prospects while ensuring compliance in their marketing efforts

"Inside Real Estate is dedicated to helping brokerages drive profitable businesses," said Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate. "Whether it's by saving on consolidated technology costs, streamlining business practices, or opening up new revenue streams - kvCORE continues to drive results at all levels by bridging the gap between brokerages' needs and agents' results. We are excited for our customers to get access to all of these productivity-enhancing tools in our latest release."

The products and enhancements comprising the Fall '22 Release have already started rolling out to Inside Real Estate's customer base, and will continue in the weeks and months to come.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff of 250 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.

