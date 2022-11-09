Domain Capital Group Names David Seaman President

Seaman brings more than 30 years of real estate and private equity experience to help lead Atlanta-based firm

Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, today announced David Seaman has been named president.

Seaman brings more than three decades of real estate and private equity experience. He has wide-ranging knowledge of acquisition and valuation in asset and loan transactions, including large, single-asset acquisitions, and portfolio and operating company acquisition analysis and structuring.

He will spearhead various strategic initiatives, with the goal of advancing Domain's continued growth in its core investment verticals and assets under management and securing top industry talent.

"David has been recognized for many years as one of the industry's leading experts in private equity," said Patrick R. Leardo, executive managing director and CEO of Domain Capital Group. "His knowledge of capital markets and leadership credentials makes him the perfect choice to guide our next chapter of success."

Prior to Domain, Seaman was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in New York for 22 years, where he was recognized as one of the nation's leading experts in real estate private equity fund formation. During that time, he assisted many different funds and placement agents in developing and analyzing historical performance metrics. Additionally, he worked with equity capital providers, private equity firms, real estate operating companies and real estate funds to develop strategic alternatives for troubled or underperforming assets.

"Domain's commitment to delivering comprehensive investment services across a diverse platform, that includes private markets and alternative asset classes, really resonates with me," said Seaman. "I look forward to working alongside the company's talented leadership team and collaborating on the implementation and execution of investment strategies that support accelerated growth."

Seaman earned a Bachelor of Science from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is a licensed CPA and an active member of numerous industry organizations.

About Domain Capital Group:

Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group's investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, and credit and other financial services. As of June 30, 2022, Domain managed approximately $8.4 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets are comprised of approximately $7.2 billion in real estate, debt, alternative, and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management ("RAUM") and approximately $1.2 billion in non-RAUM which includes real properties and additional loans serviced. Please refer to each firm's Form ADV for additional details. For more information, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.

