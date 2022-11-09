Atempo Partners with CIQ to Complete Certification Process for Rocky Linux on All Atempo Offerings

Data protection and management solutions from Atempo are now certified to run atop the Rocky Linux enterprise Linux distribution.

RENO, Nev., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atempo has partnered with CIQ to complete the certification of Rocky Linux for all of Atempo's offerings. Atempo is one of Europe's largest data protection and data management solutions providers. CIQ is the company building the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises running data-intensive workloads atop the Rocky Linux enterprise Linux distribution. The certification means that customers can deploy Atempo solutions powered by Rocky Linux with confidence that the technology stacks are integrated for optimal performance with the Rocky Linux enterprise Linux distribution.

Rocky Linux is an open-source enterprise operating system designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux®. It was created by one of the original CentOS founders, Gregory Kurtzer, to achieve the original goals of CentOS as a production-ready downstream version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. It is hosted by the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF). Rocky Linux uses only open-source tools to deliver a completely reproducible operating system ensuring there is no repeat of the CentOS end-of-life issues.

Atempo is an independent, European-based software vendor with an established global presence that includes thousands of customers worldwide. Atempo provides solutions to protect, store, move and recover mission-critical data sets. The company has delivered data protection and data management solutions for more than 30 years and offers a complete portfolio of solutions from physical and virtual server backup to global data management across heterogenous storage.

"Atempo has a great reputation for providing high-level technical expertise in protecting, migrating and orchestrating very large data volumes," said Arthur Tyde III, vice president of global business development at CIQ. "With this certification, Atempo customers in verticals like banking and financial services, life sciences, research, manufacturing, and media and entertainment can confidently deploy to production knowing that their solutions are validated and optimized for the Rocky Linux distribution."

"Our customers are looking for open source operating system choices that give them the power and flexibility of the former CentOS distribution, with the confidence that comes from a truly open community and open governance process that cannot be co-opted by any vendor or individual," said Louis Laszlo, VP of product management at Atempo. "The support we've received from CIQ in our partnership helped us quickly achieve the Rocky Linux certification we needed, and we're looking forward to expanding that collaboration going forward."

About CIQ

CIQ powers the next generation of software infrastructure, leveraging capabilities from enterprise, cloud, hyperscale and HPC. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, computing and up to cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack to drive solutions for customers and communities with stable, scalable, secure production environments. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.co.

