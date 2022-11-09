IO Biotech Announces an Invited Oral Presentation and Two Poster Presentations with New Preclinical Data for Additional Pipeline Candidates at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- - Preclinical data showing the rationale for two new pipeline candidates targeting the immunosuppressive effects of Arginase-1 (ARG1) and Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 (TGFb1) were presented in two posters

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), IO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating anti-cancer therapies based on its proprietary T-win® technology, today announced details of the invited oral presentation and two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting.

Information for the invited oral presentation:

Title: Utilizing Tumor Microenvironment Antigens for Immune Modulatory Vaccines

Session: Concurrent Session 119 – Vaccines: In Situ Agents and Novel Systemic Approaches

Presenter: Mads Hald Andersen, Ph.D. – Professor and Director of Center for Cancer Immune Therapy at Herlev University Hospital, IO Biotech Founder and Scientific Advisor

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Location and time: TBD – 6:25 p.m. EST

“We are pleased that Dr. Andersen has been invited to SITC to give an overview of our Phase 1/2 MM1636 study at SITC and are very encouraged that the long-term follow up data confirm the earlier results reported from this study in front-line PD-1 naïve metastatic melanoma patients,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of IO Biotech. “We are also thrilled to share, for the first time, preclinical data from the next two candidates in our pipeline that target ARG1 and TGFβ1, immunosuppressive antigens found in the tumor microenvironment (TME).”

Dr. Zocca continued, “Based on the promising clinical results of our lead asset, IO102-103, which dually targets and disrupts immunosuppressive antigens indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and anti-programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), we believe that targeting suppressive antigens can not only better allow T-cells to directly attack tumor cells, but also modulate the TME as an immunotherapeutic approach. We see the potential of these two new candidates to build on the strength of our T-win® platform and a path forward for Investigational New Drug filings. We look forward to providing additional updates on both our Phase 3 trial with IO102-103 in combination with pembrolizumab for metastatic melanoma and our Phase 2 basket trial in solid tumors in the coming weeks and months.”

Highlights from the two preclinical poster presentations include:

Title: Modulating the TME by targeting TGFb1 with vaccine-induced immune responses

Abstract Number: 1182

Presenter: Brian Weinert, Ph.D., Principal Scientist IO Biotech

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Location and time: Poster Hall C Poster Hall Hours: 9 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. EST

Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 (TGFb1) is a major immune suppressive element in the tumor microenvironment (TME) of most solid tumors. It is implicated in antagonizing the efficacy of various immune oncology therapies. Developing selective and efficacious modulators of the pathway is an ongoing challenge in the field. IO Biotech has deployed its unique approach to modulate TGFb1 activity in the TME, and the poster details the identification and characterization of highly selective TGFb1 peptide vaccines. These peptides were shown to induce potent and selective immune responses (versus TGFb2 and TGFb3). Murine TGFb1 peptide vaccines were also identified and characterized, and functional activity was preliminarily demonstrated in a relevant murine tumor mouse model (MC38). Translational work detailing content and identity of cells expressing TGFb1 and other immune suppressive antigens in the TME provided the biological rationale to target TGFb1 via a vaccine approach individually and in combination with other TME targets. These preclinical data support further development of a TGFβ1 vaccine as a TME targeted approach for the treatment of a wide range of cancers.

Title: An Arginase-1 peptide-based vaccine is an exciting approach to modulate the TME and drive efficacy in preclinical tumor models

Abstract Number: 1440

Presenter: Marion Chapellier, Ph.D., Senior Scientist IO Biotech

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Location and time: Poster Hall C Poster Hall Hours: 9 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. EST

Arginase-1 (ARG1) regulates immune escape of tumor cells through various mechanisms in the tumor microenvironment (TME). It is being targeted experimentally in the clinic, but selective and efficacious inhibitors of ARG1 remain elusive. IO Biotech has shown that vaccination against TME targets is an exciting new therapeutic approach and has previously identified and characterized selective ARG1 peptide vaccines. The poster highlights translational data to guide clinical development of the vaccine in the relevant cancer indications and provides a biological rationale to combine an ARG1 vaccine with other TME vaccines (IDO1/PD-L1). In addition, in vivo data demonstrated functional efficacy of the murine ARG1 vaccine in two ARG1 expressing mouse cancer models in combination with other TME vaccines. These preclinical data support further development of an ARG1 vaccine as a TME vaccine targeted approach in combination with an IDO/PD-L1 vaccine for the treatment of a wide range of solid cancers and we anticipate an IND filing for IO112 (ARG1 vaccine) in 2023.

