Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary:

Net revenue of $116.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3% compared to net revenue of $113.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 consists of: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $109.5 million, an increase of 2% from the third quarter of 2021. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $7.3 million, an increase of 15% from the third quarter of 2021. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $63.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 12% from the third quarter of 2021. Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $53.2 million, a decrease of 6% from the third quarter of 2021.

Net income of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.4 million.

Adjusted net income 1 of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 68%.

of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net income of $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 68%. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 46%.

“We delivered third quarter revenue results below the guidance we provided on our second quarter earnings call driven primarily by a challenging environment in the physician office setting,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “Our full year 2022 revenue guidance now reflects a more challenging operating environment in the physician office setting in the fourth quarter, compared to what our prior guidance had assumed. Specifically, we expect our sales in the physician office setting to be impacted by continued competitive pressure from smaller amniotic players and overall market disruption driven by reimbursement uncertainty related to CMS’ publishing ASPs for skin substitute products this year.”

1Defined as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude the effect of amortization, restructuring charges, the recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties, the change in the fair value of the CPN earnout, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off of certain assets, facility construction project pause, GPO settlement fee and the resulting income taxes on these items.

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “We continue to believe that we are well positioned with our unique customer value proposition offering a broad portfolio of products across the continuum of wound care, diversified revenue sources across multiple sites of care and physician specialties and broad commercial reach. While the office channel is facing challenges this year, we continue to grow our customer base and build upon our leadership position in the office setting, as well as in wound care centers across the United States. Long-term, we will continue to be a leader in the Advanced Wound Care space by launching highly innovative, highly efficacious products as we deliver on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 109,514 $ 107,341 $ 2,173 2 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 7,345 6,412 933 15 % Net revenue $ 116,859 $ 113,753 $ 3,106 3 %





Net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $116.9 million, compared to $113.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.1 million, or 3%. The increase in net revenue was driven by an increase of $2.2 million, or 2% in Advanced Wound Care products and an increase of $0.9 million, or 15% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $90.7 million, or 78% of net revenue, compared to $87.6 million or 77% of net revenue for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.1 million, or 4%.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $88.9 million compared to $71.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $17.6 million, or 25%. R&D expense was $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, or 7%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $79.3 million, compared to $62.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $17.0 million, or 27%.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, compared to an operating income of $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $14.5 million, or 89%.

Total other expenses, net, for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.6 million, compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 83%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to a net income of $12.6 million, or $0.09 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.4 million of, or $(0.09) per share.

Adjusted net income of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 68%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 46%.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $108.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $72.6 million in debt obligations, compared to $114.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $73.6 million in debt obligations, of which $0.2 million were finance lease obligations as of December 31, 2021.

First Nine Months 2022 Results

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 313,395 $ 309,485 $ 3,910 1 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 21,982 30,016 (8,034 ) (27 %) Net revenue $ 335,377 $ 339,501 $ (4,124 ) (1 %)





Net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $335.4 million, compared to $339.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 1%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $8.0 million, or 27% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products. This is partially offset by an increase of $3.9 million, or 1% in Advanced Wound Care products.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is $257.5 million, or 77% of net revenue, compared to $257.9 million, or 76% of net revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 0%.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $243.9 million, compared to $205.4 million for the nine months September 30, 2021, an increase of $38.5 million, or 19%. R&D expense was $28.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $22.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $5.9 million, or 26%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $215.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $183.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $32.6 million, or 18%.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $13.6 million, compared to an operating income of $52.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $38.9 million, or 74%.

Total other expenses, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $2.1 million, compared to $8.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.2 million, or 75%.

Net income of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $43.2 million, or $0.32 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $35.2 million, or $(0.26) per share.

Adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $17.3 million compared to $47.3 million, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $30.0 million, or 63%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $62.8 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $27.6 million, or 44%.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects:

Net revenue of between $448 million and $465 million, representing a decrease of approximately 1% to 4% year-over-year, and a decrease of 2% to an increase of 2% on an adjusted basis 2 , as compared to net revenue of $467.4 million 3 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The 2022 net revenue guidance range assumes: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $420 million and $432 million, representing a decrease of approximately 2% and remaining flat year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $430.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $28 million and $33 million, representing a decrease of approximately 11% to 25% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $37.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $252 million and $260 million, representing an increase of approximately 27% to 31% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $198.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

, as compared to net revenue of $467.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income in a range of approximately $12 million to $20 million and adjusted net income in a range of approximately $22 million to $31 million.

EBITDA in a range of approximately $31 million to $42 million and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $46 million to $58 million.



Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

2After excluding net revenue from the sale of our ReNu, and NuCel products.

3 Adjusted by $(0.7) million due to the settlement of a GPO fee dispute as reported under the heading “Revision to Previously Issued Financial Statements” in Note 2 to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today with the SEC.









ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,250 $ 113,929 Restricted cash 771 599 Accounts receivable, net 93,115 82,460 Inventory, net 24,683 25,022 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,707 4,969 Total current assets 230,526 226,979 Property and equipment, net 97,012 79,160 Intangible assets, net 22,010 25,673 Goodwill 28,772 28,772 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 45,369 49,144 Deferred tax asset, net 31,994 31,994 Other assets 1,589 1,537 Total assets $ 457,272 $ 443,259 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Deferred acquisition consideration $ - $ 1,436 Current portion of term loan 5,004 2,656 Finance lease obligations - 200 Current portion of operating lease obligations 12,155 11,785 Accounts payable 37,952 29,339 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,162 37,289 Total current liabilities 89,273 82,705 Term loan, net of current portion 67,600 70,769 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 42,981 46,893 Other liabilities 1,090 1,557 Total liabilities 200,944 201,924 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 131,643,647 and 129,408,740 shares issued; 130,915,099 and 128,680,192 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 309,102 302,155 Accumulated deficit (52,787 ) (60,833 ) Total stockholders’ equity 256,328 241,335 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 457,272 $ 443,259









ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 116,859 $ 113,753 $ 335,377 $ 339,501 Cost of goods sold 26,177 26,167 77,909 81,602 Gross profit 90,682 87,586 257,468 257,899 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 79,328 62,369 215,515 182,950 Research and development 9,575 8,953 28,367 22,482 Total operating expenses 88,903 71,322 243,882 205,432 Income from operations 1,779 16,264 13,586 52,467 Other expense, net: Interest expense (572 ) (1,482 ) (2,039 ) (6,383 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,883 ) - (1,883 ) Other income (expense), net 5 (19 ) (19 ) (4 ) Total other expense, net (567 ) (3,384 ) (2,058 ) (8,270 ) Net income before income taxes 1,212 12,880 11,528 44,197 Income tax expense (997 ) (303 ) (3,482 ) (990 ) Net income $ 215 $ 12,577 $ 8,046 $ 43,207 Net income, per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.32 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 130,903,160 128,546,301 129,784,890 128,219,674 Diluted 132,232,954 133,850,216 132,555,265 133,766,004









ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,046 $ 43,207 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,331 4,010 Amortization of intangible assets 3,662 3,726 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,483 4,117 Non-cash interest expense 326 236 Deferred interest expense 428 1,331 Provision recorded for doubtful accounts 855 2,367 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 4,412 1,397 Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories 7,621 8,045 Stock-based compensation 4,697 2,781 Change in fair value of Earnout liability - (3,985 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,883 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,510 ) (20,147 ) Inventory (7,282 ) (9,741 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1 (98 ) Operating leases (5,250 ) (4,179 ) Accounts payable 5,261 5,237 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,061 ) 6,765 Other liabilities 39 (2,922 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,059 44,030 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (23,242 ) (25,993 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,242 ) (25,993 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments under the 2019 Credit Agreement - (70,000 ) Proceeds from term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement, net of debt discount and issuance cost - 73,174 Payments of term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement (938 ) (469 ) Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting (648 ) (737 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,070 2,115 Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (200 ) (2,099 ) Payment to extinguish debt - (1,620 ) Payment of deferred acquisition consideration (608 ) (483 ) Net cash used in financing activities (324 ) (119 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,507 ) 17,918 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 114,528 84,806 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 108,021 $ 102,724 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,787 $ 5,830 Cash paid for income taxes $ 974 $ 582 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,547 $ 1,523 Right-of-use assets obtained through operating lease obligations $ 1,708 $ 30,639 Shares issued for deferred acquisition consideration $ 828 $ -





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Net income $ 215 $ 12,577 $ 8,046 $ 43,207 Interest expense, net 572 1,482 2,039 6,383 Income tax expense 997 303 3,482 990 Depreciation 1,456 1,937 4,331 4,010 Amortization 1,220 1,240 3,662 3,726 EBITDA 4,460 17,539 21,560 58,316 Stock-based compensation expense 1,702 1,041 4,697 2,781 Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (1) - - - (179 ) Change in fair value of Earnout (2) - (927 ) - (3,985 ) Restructuring charge (3) 611 1,010 1,518 2,876 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) - 1,883 - 1,883 Write-off of certain assets (5) 4,200 1,104 4,200 1,104 Facility construction project pause (6) 632 632 Settlement fee (7) - - 2,600 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,605 $ 21,650 $ 35,207 $ 62,796

(1) Amount reflects the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved.

(2) Amounts reflect the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition.

(3) Amounts reflect employee retention and benefits as well as other exit cost associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.

(4) Amounts reflect the loss recognized on the extinguishment of the 2019 Credit Agreement upon repayment.

(5) Amount in 2021 reflects the write-off of certain design and consulting fees previously capitalized related to the construction in progress in one of the Company’s Canton, Massachusetts facilities. Amount in 2022 reflects the disposal of certain equipment related to the same facility.

(6) Amounts reflect the cancellation fees incurred in connection with the Company’s decision to pause one of its manufacturing facility construction projects.

(7) Amount reflects the fee the Company agreed to pay to a GPO to settle previously disputed GPO fees.











The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 215 $ 12,577 $ 8,046 $ 43,207 Amortization 1,220 1,240 3,662 3,726 Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (1) - - - (179 ) Change in fair value of Earnout (2) - (927 ) - (3,985 ) Restructuring charge (3) 611 1,010 1,518 2,876 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) - 1,883 - 1,883 Write-off of certain assets (5) 4,200 1,104 4,200 1,104 Facility construction project pause (6) 632 - 632 - Settlement fee (7) - - 2,600 - Tax on above (1,781 ) (1,076 ) (3,371 ) (1,355 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,097 $ 15,811 $ 17,287 $ 47,277

(1) Amount reflects the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved.

(2) Amounts reflect the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition.

(3) Amounts reflect employee retention and benefits as well as other exit cost associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.

(4) Amounts reflect the loss recognized on the extinguishment of the 2019 Credit Agreement upon repayment.

(5) Amount in 2021 reflects the write-off of certain design and consulting fees previously capitalized related to the construction in progress in one of the Company’s Canton, Massachusetts facilities. Amount in 2022 reflects the disposal of certain equipment related to the same facility.

(6) Amounts reflect the cancellation fees incurred in connection with the Company’s decision to pause one of its manufacturing facility construction projects.

(7) Amount reflects the fee the Company agreed to pay to a GPO to settle previously disputed GPO fees.











The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:

Year Ending December 31, 2022L4 2022H4 Net income $ 11,900 $ 20,200 Interest expense 2,800 2,800 Income tax expense 5,000 8,600 Depreciation 5,900 5,900 Amortization 4,900 4,900 EBITDA $ 30,500 $ 42,400 Stock-based compensation expense 6,400 6,400 Restructuring charge 2,100 2,100 Write-off of certain assets 4,200 4,200 Facility construction project pause 632 632 Settlement fee 2,600 2,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,432 $ 58,332









The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:

Year Ending December 31, 2022L4 2022H4 Net income $ 11,900 $ 20,200 Amortization 4,900 4,900 Restructuring charge 2,100 2,100 Write-off of certain assets 4,200 4,200 Facility construction project pause 632 632 Settlement fee 2,600 2,600 Tax on above (3,900 ) (3,900 ) Adjusted net income $ 22,432 $ 30,732

4 The low-end and high-end of the 2022 forecast.







Forward-Looking Statements

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

