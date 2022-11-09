Submit Release
Ultragenyx to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:50 PM EST in New York
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:25 AM GMT

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Investors
Joshua Higa
ir@ultragenyx.com

Media
Jeff Blake
415-612-7784
media@ultragenyx.com


