OnSky Health Launches DreamBe™ Contactless Health and Safety Monitoring Pad for Baby Care

DreamBe from OnSky Health is the industry’s first contact-free baby monitoring pad with all-in-one health sensing capabilities, giving parents peace of mind knowing their babies are safe and comfortable.

Variations of DreamBe can be ordered on Amazon and other e-commerce sites starting in December 2022. Pictured is DreamBe-2, which includes pad (available in color and shape options) and hub with touch-screen HD display.