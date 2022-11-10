OnSky Health Launches DreamBe™ Contactless Health and Safety Monitoring Pad for Baby Care
DreamBe from OnSky Health is the industry’s first contact-free baby monitoring pad with all-in-one health sensing capabilities, giving parents peace of mind knowing their babies are safe and comfortable.
Non-intrusive all-in-one sensor technology from OnSky Health senses babies’ heart rate, breathing, sleep quality and more with no wearables or attachments
The DreamBe pad includes a hub with an optional touch-screen LCD display, a power adapter for the hub, and an optional HD camera for day and night viewing and two-way audio. Parents simply place the DreamBe pad on or under the mattress, out of reach of baby, and plug the power adapter into a wall outlet with no battery charging to worry about. The pad is connected to the hub via a USB cable without using any wireless technology. Setup is simple and fast.
DreamBe uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, powered by OnSky Health’s proprietary sensor technology, to sense micro-vibrations of the heart and lungs for accurate measurement and monitoring of babies’ heartbeat, breathing and movements in real-time. It also detects room temperature and humidity so parents can ensure baby’s comfort and safety.
“Many parents today want more than video and audio from a baby monitor, yet they may be wary of wearables with wireless technologies attached to their child,” said Hung Nguyen, CEO and founder of OnSky Health. “Our DreamBe contactless health monitoring system is a worry-free solution. The all-in-one sensing pad monitors baby’s wellness with no skin contact, giving parents assurance that they’re always connected and comfort knowing that their baby is safe. This is a game changer.”
Parents or caretakers can be busy working, doing housework or traveling and still be able to monitor their baby’s well-being effortlessly anywhere and anytime with the OnSky Health app. The OnSky Health app is free and can be downloaded from the App store or Google Play store.
Urgency Detection & Alert Service
The Urgency Detection & Alert Service (UDAS) is an optional subscription service, starting at $20 per month, that offers continuous monitoring and detection for urgent conditions. When the red SOS button is pressed for assistance or if urgent conditions are detected, the UDAS service sends SMS messages and calls parents or family members for intervention.
Ordering and Pricing
Variations of DreamBe can be ordered on Amazon and other e-commerce sites starting in December 2022. The pad is available in square and round versions with pink, white and blue options.
Options include:
• DreamBe-1 is $299 (includes pad and hub without LCD)
• DreamBe-2 is $399 (includes pad and hub with touch-screen HD display – pictured below)
• DreamBe-Cam is $499 (includes pad, hub with touch-screen HD display and Wi-Fi HD camera with night vision and two-way audio)
Visit OnSky Health at HLTH 2022
OnSky Health will showcase the DreamBe all-in-one sensor baby health monitoring pad at HLTH 2022, Nov. 13-16 in Las Vegas. To learn more, visit OnSky Health in the 3051-Club Startup Pavilion (#3051-32).
Investment Opportunity
Interested investors are invited to support OnSky Health via Wefunder, a popular crowdfunding platform at www.wefunder.com/onskyhealth.
About OnSky Health
OnSky Health International develops and manufactures general wellness and connected-health products aimed to revolutionize virtual health care including baby, elderly and home care. With headquarters in the United States, the company’s SkyPad and DreamBe solutions combine the proprietary and patent-pending Contactless Health Sensor Technology with advanced AI and machine learning to assist parents, health care providers and caregivers in delivering intelligent, optimized and meaningful health care anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit www.onskyhealth.com.
