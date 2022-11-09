Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City, Mexico. They discussed ongoing cooperation to strengthen North American prosperity and security, further implement commitments made at the U.S-Mexico High-Level Economic and Security Dialogues, and set the stage for the North American Leaders’ Summit. They spoke about efforts to strengthen North American supply chains and deepen collaboration to address the global synthetic drug threat. Deputy Secretary Sherman welcomed Mexico’s partnership at the United Nations to support stabilization efforts in Haiti. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary discussed ongoing collaboration to manage migration and provide protection to migrants throughout our hemisphere.