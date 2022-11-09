Forbes Names U.S. Department of State as one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for 2022

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, has named the U.S. Department of State as one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for 2022.

The Forbes list of Best Employers for Veterans was determined via an independent survey by Statistica that included approximately 7,000 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. Participants were asked to give their opinions on a series of general topics, such as: atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, diversity, and a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

The Department of State is delighted to be recognized on the Forbes list of American’s Best Employers for Veterans 2022. Over the past year, the Department became an official authorized partner with the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program to host active-duty service members, welcomed veterans from the 8th cohort of the Veteran Innovation Partnership (VIP) Fellowship program, and established a Veteran Support Program to support its nearly 5,400 military veteran employees.

Further information about the survey can be found on the Forbes website at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-for-veterans/.

To learn more about Foreign and Civil Service careers, internships, and fellowships visit http://careers.state.gov or download the DOSCareers mobile app in the Apple and Google Play stores.