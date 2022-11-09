PennDOT District 10 - Armstrong County in Need of Seasonal and Full-time Equipment Operators

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 – Armstrong County will be hosting open interviews with application assistance for Equipment Operators every Wednesday, beginning November 16, 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a job fair on November 29, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 504 South Water Street, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Equipment Operators perform a variety of duties depending on the season. Seasonal positions will work through April doing snow removal, traffic control, equipment repair and maintenance, and truck unloading. For full-time positions, employees will perform work on roadway construction and maintenance sites as part of a highway or bridge maintenance crew. Duties will also include minor repairs to equipment and preventative maintenance for the trucks and equipment in addition to the winter season duties. Salary range is $37,144.00 - $48,489.00 annually with various benefits and career advancement opportunities.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the job fair to learn about the opportunities currently available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the open interviews and/or the job fair will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible).

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.

Seasonal positions are listed as Multi-County, PA. Once an interested party clicks on the job link, it will provide the job description and a list of counties to choose the preferred one(s). CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required for operators. PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Those interested in employment with District 10 – Armstrong County can contact the district office at 724-543-1811 for more information.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

