Launch Of Nonprofit Organization Buddywatch, Inc. To Provide Veteran Housing

/EIN News/ -- Midway, GA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a new nonprofit organization, BuddyWatch, Inc., has been launched to provide housing for veterans in Coastal Georgia in time for Veteran’s Day. Small (800 ft2) cottages will be built on five acres of land, which has been donated by BuddyWatch, Inc.’s founder Jo Coleman-Williams, and designated as the “Polaris” community which will provide housing to homeless veterans in our region. The future site of “Polaris” is located at 862 South Coastal Hwy, Midway, GA. A ribbon cutting will take place at the site later this year.

“We are excited to announce our housing plan just in time for Veteran’s Day,” said Coleman-Williams. “Affordable housing in this region is already a problem for everyone, and it’s increasingly difficult for veterans who have come back from deployment with no home and limited resources.”

Coleman-Williams is a licensed therapist and plans to help veterans in need, physically and mentally. One acre of land will be used for a new therapy office space and the other four acres will remain available for tiny houses to be built. Each house will be handicap accessible and available to a veteran in need. To raise much needed funds to support the new “Polaris” community, BuddyWatch, Inc. has produced and is selling unique bird feeders, which can be purchased for $79 plus shipping and handling.

The goal of BuddyWatch is to act as a safe haven community for soldiers who have returned home and are struggling to acclimate to civilian life. It will act as a gateway between military and civilian life. Veterans may stay as long as they need to develop their civilian skills and acclimate to civilian life.

BuddyWatch, Inc. is a nonprofit, free resource to help any former military member, no matter of their discharge status. For more information on BuddyWatch or to make a donation, please visit https://buddywatchinc.org/.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Lesley Francis at lesley@lesleyfrancispr.com or 912-429-3950, Kristyn Beasley at kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com or 229-393-6457 or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

