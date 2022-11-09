Geocann expands cannabis scientific research leadership with first human β-caryophyllene (BCP) published study demonstrating the safety and performance of novel formulation

VESIsorb® drug delivery technology-based formulation dramatically improves all measured pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters of BCP compared to BCP neat oil.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann is proud to announce that the peer-reviewed journal, Molecules, has published the results of a randomized, double-blind, cross-over design, single oral dose study1 [100 mg β-caryophyllene (BCP)] in 24 healthy subjects (12 men/12 women) performed under fasted conditions. The study evaluated the relative bioavailability of BCP formulated with VESIsorb® to that of the same BCP neat oil. Overall, the VESIsorb® formulation showed dramatic improvements for all measured pharmacokinetic parameters, including a 360% increase in maximal plasma CBD concentration (C max ), a 220% increase in area under the curve (AUC), and a 215% faster time to peak absorption (T max ).



BCP is a natural bicyclic sesquiterpene and a common constituent of the essential oils of numerous food plants, such as hemp (Cannabis sativa L), and is thought to interact with the endocannabinoid system by binding selectively to cannabinoid receptors type 2 (CB2).

“While decades of preclinical research have investigated the potential therapeutic benefits of BCP – such as analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-depressive – this trailblazing study provides the scientific data demonstrating a VESIsorb® technology-based BCP API reaches therapeutic plasma levels faster and more efficiently,” Dr. Anthony Petraglia, Chief Medical Officer of Geocann, said. “Simply put, improved bioavailability with VESIsorb® directly translates to safely delivering higher BCP plasma levels with a much lower dose while maximizing therapeutic benefits.”

In addition to the superior PK results of the BCP VESIsorb® formulation, there are significant findings that highlight the scientific and medical contributions from this new study.

This is the first published study to demonstrate safe and well-tolerated BCP doses as high as 100 mg, which is a 10x increase compared to the natural daily human exposure.

This is the first published study to demonstrate that BCP has poor bioavailability in humans.

This is the first published study to reveal there is no significant difference between men and women for both investigated formulations and all investigated PK endpoints.



This study provides further evidence of VESIsorb® as the leading drug delivery system technology to dramatically improve the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients – such as cannabinoids, terpenes, coenzyme Q10, QH Ubiquinol, vitamin D, and omega-3 essential fatty acids, among others.

Geocann has the exclusive global rights to the clinically proven VESIsorb® drug delivery technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The company is strategically partnering with leading medical, pharmaceutical, and wellness brands that share a commitment to superior product safety, quality, and performance, and they have already commercialized BCP VESIsorb® formulations with category leaders like Nestlé Health Science, Theralogix, and Cronos.

“As our unmatched IP portfolio and body of supporting scientific evidence continues to expand, we are grateful for the peerless reputation the company is receiving in the global marketplace,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and Founder of Geocann. “Most importantly, Geocann is proud of the support we provide to the leading brands we serve, and nothing gives a brand a better advantage than a peer-reviewed published study showing their products work better than competitive offerings.”

1 Mödinger, Y.; Knaub, K.; Dharsono, T.; Wacker, R.; Meyrat, R.; Land, M.H.; Petraglia, A.L.; Schön, C. Enhanced Oral Bioavailability of β-Caryophyllene in Healthy Subjects Using the VESIsorb Formulation Technology, a Novel Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery System (SEDDS). Molecules 2022, 27, 2860.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization that combines clinically-researched cannabinoids and terpenes with technologically-advanced drug delivery system technologies that increase absorption and bioavailability for maximum health benefits. These product formulations offer novel solutions that address unmet marketplace needs and provide unmatched competitive advantages that are backed by a robust body of clinical studies and proprietary scientific evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids formulated with the VESIsorb® drug delivery system technology platform. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at +1 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.