Locana Location Intelligence Experts Will Be Featured Speakers at the Project Controls Expo UK

Speakers Will Discuss How Spatial Technologies Have Been Used to Breakdown Departmental Data Silos, Improving Large Capital Project Decision Making, Lowering Costs, and Reducing Risks





LONDON (Nov. 9, 2022) – Mario Sanvitale and Dan Culli, from Locana, the international leader in spatial and project controls technologies, will be featured speakers on the Innovation Stage at the Project Controls Expo UK, the world’s leading project controls' event, on November 16 from 14:50 to 15:30.

Their presentation will address how capital projects have used spatial technologies to liberate terabytes of information from departmental silos. This comprehensive project view enables operational efficiencies, streamlines workflows, reduces rework, lowers risk, simplifies resource management, and delivers profitable projects to plan.

At Project Controls Expo UK, Locana will also showcase its general project controls and spatial expertise, according to Mike Housby, Locana Vice President and U.K. General Manager. “Our leaders will show how rich digital maps of assets, lands, and additional object locations can be augmented with vital location-related information from other systems to provide organizations with an innovative, common, coordinated, and holistic project picture,” he said. “Based on available project data, companies can make well-informed decisions, while increasing understanding and collaboration across teams.”

For more information on the session, contact info@locana.co.uk.

About Locana

Locana, a location and programme controls company, provides software products and services that solve the world’s most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With more than 20 years of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open‐source mapping technologies. By taking a location‐first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private customers, in a wide range of domains including: capital projects, utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. For further information, visit our website or LinkedIn.







