Drivers in Cottonwood should prepare for closure of Pima Street for bridge project

COTTONWOOD, AZ – Drivers in the Cottonwood area should prepare for a prolonged closure of Pima Street near Old Town Cottonwood while the Arizona Department of Transportation administers a local project to rehabilitate the Blowout Wash Bridge.

Pima Street will be closed to all traffic between Second and Third streets during construction. A detour will be in place east of the Old Town Cottonwood business district. The detour will allow residents living on Third, Fourth and Fifth streets to travel south to Main Street in order to access Pima Street west of the bridge closure.

The $828,822 project consists of replacing the existing bridge deck, replacing the bridge barrier, reconstructing the roadway approaches to the bridge and other related work. This will extend the life of the bridge, keeping it in good condition.

The project will begin in mid-November and is anticipated to be completed in early 2023.

The project is being administered by ADOT on behalf of the city of Cottonwood.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/cottonwood-blowout-wash-bridge.