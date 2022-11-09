Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,718 in the last 365 days.

Drivers in Cottonwood should prepare for closure of Pima Street for bridge project

cottonwood mapCOTTONWOOD, AZ – Drivers in the Cottonwood area should prepare for a prolonged closure of Pima Street near Old Town Cottonwood while the Arizona Department of Transportation administers a local project to rehabilitate the Blowout Wash Bridge.

Pima Street will be closed to all traffic between Second and Third streets during construction. A detour will be in place east of the Old Town Cottonwood business district. The detour will allow residents living on Third, Fourth and Fifth streets to travel south to Main Street in order to access Pima Street west of the bridge closure.

The $828,822 project consists of replacing the existing bridge deck, replacing the bridge barrier, reconstructing the roadway approaches to the bridge and other related work. This will extend the life of the bridge, keeping it in good condition.

The project will begin in mid-November and is anticipated to be completed in early 2023.

The project is being administered by ADOT on behalf of the city of Cottonwood.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/cottonwood-blowout-wash-bridge.

You just read:

Drivers in Cottonwood should prepare for closure of Pima Street for bridge project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.