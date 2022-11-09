ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 11-14) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects along some Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Nov. 11-14), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Greenway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads and Rose Garden Lane also closed. Detours : Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using southbound State Route 51 as an alternate southbound freeway route.

(Nov. 14) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. : Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using southbound State Route 51 as an alternate southbound freeway route. I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Riggs Road from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 12) and from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) for pavement sealing. All ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 202 closed at times Saturday (ramps to reopen as soon as possible after pavement sealant dries). Also plan for I-10 on- and off-ramp closures between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road on Saturday (I-10 right lanes will be closed). Detour : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid I-10 work zones. Crews will work to reopen I-10 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday and Sunday .

(Santan Freeway) (Nov. 12) (Nov. 13) for pavement sealing. (ramps to reopen as soon as possible after pavement sealant dries). (I-10 right lanes will be closed). : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid I-10 work zones. . Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

(Nov. 14) for construction. (east of I-17). : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure. Westbound Thunderbird Road closed around-the-clock between the northbound I-17 frontage road and the Metro North Corporate Park road (west of I-17) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21) for regional drainage system project. Detour: Consider using Cactus or Greenway roads as alternate routes. Note: Southbound I-17 off-ramp and southbound frontage road between Acoma Drive and Thunderbird Road scheduled to be closed from Friday, Nov. 11, to spring 2023 for drainage project. Local access routes will be available.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.