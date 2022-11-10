RecallCue and Saltbox TV Announce Partnership to Bring Streaming TV to Older Adults
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RecallCue, the digital memory aid and communication platform for the senior community and their care partners, and Saltbox TV, the first-ever free video streaming service developed exclusively for older adults, announced today a distribution partnership. Working together, the two companies will provide access to select content currently available on Saltbox TV through the RecallCue Day Clock and Connect apps.
“At Saltbox TV, we strive to find companies like Recallcue. With our combined missions, we can unite to enhance the lives of not only older adults with dementia, but their caregivers as well. We’re incredibly honored and proud to partner with Recallcue.” says Jerry Goehring, Co-founder and CEO of Saltbox TV.
“The addition of Saltbox TV to the RecallCue platform brings exciting new content options to our users.” says Dani Waxman, founder of RecallCue. “The ability to stream nostalgic classics, content developed specifically for the dementia community, as well as videos from leading industry experts will serve both those living with dementia as well as their care partners.”
Using the RecallCue Connect app, care partners will soon be able to browse the Saltbox TV programming catalog including categories such as lifestyle, wellness, nostalgic television, movies and more. A care partner can start playing a video on a RecallCue Day Clock located in a loved one’s home.
“The response to RecallCue has been extremely positive, and it has become a tool that care partner families use extensively with their loved ones. The addition of Saltbox TV was in response to our customers who loved being able to play music for their loved ones and were looking for even more ways to share engaging content” says Tamar Abell, CEO of RecallCue
About RecallCue:
The RecallCue Connect and Day Clock are easy to use apps that allow family members of all ages to be partners in care for loved ones living with dementia through the use of visual and audio cues such as a dementia day clock, instant messages, photos, reminders, music and video content.
About Saltbox TV:
Saltbox TV is a content studio and video streaming platform dedicated to helping millions of individuals in their third act of life continue to learn, stay connected, and be entertained. The library of original and curated content is free to access and requires no emails or passwords - to encourage healthy habits, learning, and engagement without restriction. Saltbox TV’s library of film, television, and resources includes a wide range of programs including fitness, wellness & care, memory care, documentaries, classic film & TV, music, arts & crafts, and everything in between.
