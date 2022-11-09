Submit Release
WVDOT is hiring transportation workers, equipment operators, engineering trainees and administrative staff in Doddridge and Marion counties NOW!

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring transportation workers, equipment operators, engineering trainees and administrative staff in Doddridge and Marion counties, and may have a position that’s just right for you!
 
The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Doddridge County headquarters, 1993 Smithton Road, West Union. Doddridge County is looking for Transportation Worker 1, Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators, Transportation Worker 3 Crew Chiefs and Transportation Accountant/Auditors.
 
The WVDOT is hosting a second hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Marion County headquarters, 1018 Country Club Road, Fairmont. Marion County is looking for Transportation Worker 1, 2, and 3 Equipment Operators, Transportation Office Assistant 2s, and Engineering Technician Trainees.

WVDOT is hiring transportation workers, equipment operators, engineering trainees and administrative staff in Doddridge and Marion counties NOW!

