VERB to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. The Company's CEO is expected to address the most important questions investors have about the Company.



VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia and CFO Salman Khan will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

VERB Q3 2022 Earnings Call

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Pacific time)



To access by phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Toll Free: 1-888-886-7786

Toll/International: 1-416-764-8658

To access by webcast: A live and archived webcast will also be available.

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582596&tp_key=dc3d6fedb6

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, November 28, 2022.

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 35872619

Replay Start: Monday November 14, 2022, 8:30 PM ET

Replay Expiry: Monday November 28, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. MARKET.live is VERB’s multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 150 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to statements regarding the Company’s progress towards achieving its strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; (ii) our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; (iii) the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE and MARKET; (iv) our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; (v) our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; (vi) fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; (vii) increases in competition; and (viii) general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, our investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@verb.tech



Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107