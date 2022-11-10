New Limoges Box Collection “Joyous Holiday Gifting” Gift Guide to Impress from LimogesCollector.com

French Limoges Box Holiday Gift Guide from LimogesCollector.com

LimogesCollector.com announces its French Limoges box Holiday Gift Guide for the thoughtful giver. Unique and wow-worthy memorable gifts to impress all.

A new collection of unique and captivating French Limoges gifts are here. Shoppers will be delighted to find gifts galore from this collection to wow every recipient on their list this year.” — Vida Cunningham, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LimogesCollector.com is welcoming the Holiday shopping season with its new “Joyous Holiday Gifting” Limoges box collection. With an extensive selection of over 5,000 magnificent Limoges box miniature art pieces from top Limoges brands to choose from, shoppers can find gift-giving very easy this Holiday season with outstanding gifts to make every spirit bright.

The Holiday season is referred to as the ‘season of joy’. As shoppers get ready to purchase gifts for family and friends, they will find in this Limoges box collection gifts that are not only unique and awe-worthy but, will also be impressive and memorable for every recipient.

“Our festive collection of exquisite hand-painted porcelain Christmas Limoges boxes include all the beloved Holiday symbols such as Nativities, Santa Clauses, Christmas Trees, Snowmen, Gingerbread Houses, Nutcrackers and so much more.” Says Vida Cunningham, the company’s founder and CEO. “Each exquisite Limoges box we offer is crafted and hand-painted by master artisans in Limoges, France. Shoppers will be delighted to find gifts galore from this collection to wow every recipient on their list this year.” She also adds, “Shopping at LimogesCollector.com is smooth, quick and easy. Our customers love our personalization service which is an artist hand-inscribed message of your choice, to make every gift much more meaningful and unforgettable, our beautiful and professional giftwrap service for a special touch, as well as our speedy same-day shipping service.”

No time of the year inspires such sentiments as love, caring and generosity quite like the Holiday season. The exceptional selection of fine French porcelain Limoges boxes at LimogesCollector.com offers gifts that are not only artistic with a big wow-factor, they also match the area of interest of every gift recipient. This gift lineup is sure to excite and enchant everyone, young and old, on our shopper’s list.

Limoges boxes are made in a vast array of styles and shapes. These fantastic tiny art objects make perfect gifting options for the thoughtful giver. The Limoges Gift Collection offers Gifts for Her, Gifts for the Foodie, Gifts for those with a travel bug, Gifts for Professionals, Gifts for Art-lovers, Gifts for Babies, Gifts for Disney fans, Gifts for Fashionistas, Gifts for Sports enthusiasts, for Wine connoisseurs, and the list goes on and on.

For those who want to shop for unique gifts with originality in design, French Limoges boxes from LimogesCollector.com offer exceptional gift choices. As quantities are very limited on each unique style of hand-crafted French Limoges, now is the perfect time to shop and take advantage of various styles in stock.

About LimogesCollector.com:

For the past two decades, LimogesCollector.com has provided collectors and gift-shoppers around the world with the finest French Limoges boxes in an array of styles and themes. Their extensive selection features exquisite hand-painted porcelain Limoges boxes by top-of-the-line Limoges brands such as Beauchamp, Artoria, Rochard, as well as a large selection of retired, out-of-production and rare Limoges boxes. From pouring the porcelain paste into the mold to the hand-painting and metalwork, every Limoges box they offer is crafted by master artisans in the Limoges region of France.

The company prides itself not only in offering the top brands of luxurious Limoges boxes but also providing superior customer care and speedy same-day shipping.